The Cleveland Browns COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns will now host the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The teams were scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but it was moved because of the positive COVID-19 cases .

Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

Offensive AC T.C. McCartney

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

TE Ross Travis

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Tak McKinley

WR Jojo Natson

S Grant Delpit

LB Tony Fields II

CB A.J. Green

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

RB Kareem Hunt

QB Case Keenum

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Mack Wilson

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Also, cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions. Tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are listed as questionable.

The Browns activated linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta to the active roster from Jacksonville’s practice squad.

