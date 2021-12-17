ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cleveland Browns COVID-19 list

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns will now host the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The teams were scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but it was moved because of the positive COVID-19 cases .

Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:

  • HC Kevin Stefanski
  • Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
  • Offensive AC T.C. McCartney
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • CB Troy Hill
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • S John Johnson
  • TE Austin Hooper
  • TE Ross Travis
  • OT Jedrick Wills
  • G Wyatt Teller
  • G Drew Forbes
  • DE Tak McKinley
  • WR Jojo Natson
  • S Grant Delpit
  • LB Tony Fields II
  • CB A.J. Green
  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • QB Case Keenum
  • LB Jacob Phillips
  • LB Mack Wilson
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
Also, cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions. Tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are listed as questionable.

The Browns activated linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta to the active roster from Jacksonville’s practice squad.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

