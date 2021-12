Chuck Grassley, a Republican, is the senior senator from Iowa. He is co-author of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. Today there are only a handful of dominant companies that control what Americans can buy, hear, and say online. Big Tech has power over the economy that we haven’t seen in generations, perhaps ever, and it grows even larger, taking over yet more of our daily lives. With this power, Big Tech is able to pick winners and losers on their platforms.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO