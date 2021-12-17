Cantrell administration official arrested for drunk driving

The man who helped crack down on bars that operated in violation of COVID mandates in New Orleans faces a string of criminal charges after allegedly driving drunk in the city.

Jail booking records show Peter Bowen has a court hearing today after his booking last night for the following charges:

DRIVING WHILE DRUNK

CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

RECKLESS OPERATION OF A VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC

NO PROOF OF AUTO LIABILITY INSURANCE

We are awaiting further details.

Bowen was the face of the enforcement effort during the pandemic to make sure businesses in the city complied with COVID orders.

The 33-year-old becomes the latest city official busted for DWI.

New Orleans Director of Homeland Security Colin Arnold was arrested after crashing his city vehicle in what NOPD said was a DWI incident in January. City Councilman Jared Brossett was arrested in October for allegedly driving drunk. He was also charged with DWI in 2020.