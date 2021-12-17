Report: Health care M&A deals saw 'extraordinary' growth in 2021

As an emergency department medical director and physician, a busy emergency department can be a thing of beauty to me. We work hard to set up systems that will provide the care our patients need. Despite our best efforts, almost daily, variables occur that throw the system into chaos and lead to inefficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic unveiled and exacerbated many challenges that affect our ability to provide the best care for our patients. Those issues are real and must be addressed. What I aim to do in this text is to outline what we face as health care professionals, then discuss solutions that could be introduced based on the theories of operations management as well as managerial accounting.

