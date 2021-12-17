ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stevenson could play a big role vs. Colts

By Mike Dussault
Patriots.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhamondre Stevenson could be a key player this weekend against the Colts with Damien Harris listed as questionable on the team's final Injury Report of the week. It wouldn't be the first time the rookie has had to carry the load, as he filled in admirably for Harris in Week 10...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Patriots.com

Notebook: McCourty ready for another divisional clash with Buffalo

As one of the senior leaders on the Patriots, Devin McCourty has seen plenty of football during his decade-plus in New England and after missing the playoffs for his first time in 2020, McCourty is back on the big stage this weekend in a key divisional clash. Coming off a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Don't trust the Titans tonight, plus six other best bets to get you through the holiday weekend

Hello, and Happy Thursday, everyone. I'm here for one last newsletter before sending you all on your way to a holiday weekend, assuming the holidays haven't entered the health and safety protocols by the time you read this. If they have, don't worry, December will call up National Pizza Day from the holiday G League to make sure it gives you something to celebrate if you need it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Bills#Browns#American Football#Patriots
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playoff scenarios for Week 16 of the NFL season

With the 49ers’ loss to the Titans on Thursday night, the Cowboys clinched their first playoff spot since 2018, giving us a bit of postseason clarity in a season that has been very short on same. As we head into Week 16 in bunches, no AFC team has clinched a playoff spot, and only the Packers (who wrapped up the NFC North last week) and Cowboys have guaranteed options in the NFC.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Three Big Things: Colts Week

Line: Cardinals -1 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Saturday when the Cardinals play the Colts at State Farm Stadium:. This game begins and ends with how the Cardinals deal with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. He has been spectacular this season, the engine that makes the Colts go – and really, the main reason they have a chance at the postseason. The Cardinals are actually middle of the pack when it comes to run defense, but part of that has been because they have been a team that plays with the lead and prevents teams from completely leaning on the run. The Cards need to play with the lead, and they need to slow Taylor enough early that Colts QB Carson Wentz will have to make a bunch of plays. That's the formula for a Cardinals win.
NFL
NESN.com

Patriots Mailbag: Why N’Keal Harry Could Have Big Opportunity Vs. Bills

Happy Holidays, New England Patriots fans. Here’s my present to you: a shiny new Patriots mailbag. What are the chances Bourne plays with the new Covid rules?. Higher than they would have been a week ago. The NFL altered its COVID-19 protocols in an effort to allow the dozens upon dozens of vaccinated, asymptomatic players who’ve tested positive in recent days to return more quickly.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.) » Cardinals vs. QBs: 4th (16.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game) Wentz threw for only 57 yards in the Colts' win over the Patriots, but head coach Frank Reich still has immense trust in his quarterback's ability to win through the air if needed. While Arizona's secondary is strong, don't discount the Colts' willingness to have Wentz make plays as a complement to what Jonathan Taylor can do on the ground.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy