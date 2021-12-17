ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Where’s the eggnog? Supply chain issue impacts holiday drink

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBRCy_0dPeVnlZ00

(NEXSTAR) – With Christmas just a few days away, many are stocking up on holiday favorites, including eggnog. Unfortunately for some, the ‘nog shelf may be empty.

A supply issue with butterfat, the fatty portion of milk and a key ingredient to eggnog, is keeping Organic Valley from putting its eggnog on store shelves this holiday season, a spokesperson told Nexstar.

Survey shows ‘acceptable’ time to start drinking during holidays in TN

The Wisconsin-based company works with 1,800 farmers to supply dairy products – like milk, cream and butter – nationwide. Usually they also produce eggnog seasonally – but not this year.

Organic Valley says it is making plans for the holiday drink to return in the future.

Eggnog is more than just a holiday delicacy and Cousin Eddie’s favorite drink . It’s been around for centuries, with most culinary historians agreeing the spiced egg yolk and milk mixture dates back to medieval Britain, according to Time Magazine .

Not every retailer and producer is facing limited eggnog supply. Spokespersons for Kroger grocery stores and Walmart both confirmed their locations are not experiencing a widespread shortage. When asked about an eggnog shortage, a Target spokesperson said the retailer “is well-positioned to meet guests’ food and beverage needs throughout the holiday season.” Illinois-based Prairie Farms Dairy told Nexstar there are “no shortages going on around here.”

Everything about the great Christmas tree shortage is a lie

Empty eggnog shelves at some grocery stores come as supply chain issues cause other problems nationwide, affecting everything from cream cheese schmear for bagels to granite headstones . The U.S. is also facing rising inflation, which could make butter, cheese, and cream (which is mostly comprised of butterfat) more expensive in 2022 .

Other holiday favorites have also taken a hit this year. Among those is a shortage of Santas , with the workforce of people willing to dress as the man in red down 15% this year. And if you were hoping to have a glass of wine during Christmas, take heed – a shortage of glass bottles may be squeezing supply near you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Dairy Products#Christmas Stocking#Cream Cheese#Weather#Food Drink#Organic Valley#Time Magazine#Kroger#Target#Prairie Farms Dairy
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
inlander.com

These 13 local restaurants are offering take-home meals for Christmas 2021

For many of us, ordering takeout from favorite restaurants has become the norm as venues ramped up to-go and delivery services over the past year. Now as December's holidays quickly approach, here's an ongoing list of places advertising the availability of a festive takeout meal. Make sure to check with each restaurant to ensure you get your order in before cutoffs, as many are closing orders starting this weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

Here’s how inflation and a supply chain crunch are already affecting the holidays

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A surge in COVID cases, coupled with the new Omicron variant has cast a shadow over the holiday season in the U.S. But even before that, the economics behind the festivities was far from normal.
BUSINESS
cbs4local.com

Experts say supply chain issues could impact some industries into 2023

WASHINGTON (TND) — Christmas is just over two weeks away and the national supply chain continues to be compounded by issues at several links. Ports are still seeing a major backlog with ships waiting for service at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, which process about 40% of all U.S. imports.
BUSINESS
Indiana Daily Student

Santa’s behind schedule: this holiday season may be downsized by supply chain issues

IU experts say supply chain issues affecting retail stores this holiday season could cause constraints on the gifts given. John Talbott, director for the Center for Education and Research in Retail at the Kelley School of Business, said he believes these issues have existed since before the pandemic. He said retailers across the U.S. have been challenged by tariffs on product imports the last three to four years.
RETAIL
KRMG

Supply chain issues impact QuikTrip customers across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip continues to deal with supply chain issues through December. Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson-Smith says while each market has its own nearby distribution center, it may still not have the items it needs on some days. “It has been tough. Everyone is doing the best...
TULSA, OK
WRBL News 3

Want to make dried fruit garland? Here are the 7 most popular dehydrators on the market

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Find the best dehydrator for inventive holiday decorations Making garlands from dehydrated fruit is a fun and festive holiday tradition. Unlike other traditional holiday decorations, dehydrated fruit can be a lovely, eco-friendly option for your home. While it might seem like dehydration takes a long time, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC 29 News

Supply chain shortages impacting Charlottesville market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Supply shortages are keeping some shelves bare at grocery stores. Some items, like heavy whipping cream, are staying out of stock going into the holidays. Reid’s Super Save Market in Charlottesville says it has been dealing with shortages for the last year, from meat to dairy...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxb.com

A Starbucks Hack…Plus the Chain’s Healthiest Holiday Drink

One TikToker says she has a hack for getting two extra drinks for free! Here’s how….she ordered one of the refresher drinks and requested no ice. But, also ordered a cup of ice. Basically the ice takes up so much space that if you order a cup without you get about three times what you would with the ice…and speaking of the coffee chain if you’re trying to stay health conscious but love their holiday beverages, a report found that their new iced sugar cookie almond milk latte got a B+. It’s only 150 calories with 3.5 grams of fat and none of it is saturated fat.
DRINKS
Daily Mail

'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters': Psaki claims shelves are 90% stocked with three days to Christmas and celebrates with NY Times article saying supply chain crisis is over

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a shot at 'doubters' and Scrooges who feared supply chain backlogs could hurt Christmas, as retailers managed to stock shelves in time for the holidays. 'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen,' Psaki crowed on Twitter....
RETAIL
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy