Patty Wagstaff has decades of experience flying as a bush pilot in Africa and Alaska. [Courtesy: Sporty's Pilot Shop]. Learning to fly a tailwheel-equipped airplane is a bit like learning to drive a car with a manual transmission. It can seem challenging at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’s a lot of fun and gives you the skills to operate some fancy machinery. And Sporty’s Pilot Shop is making it easier to tame the tailwheel with a new course, “Tailwheel Training.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO