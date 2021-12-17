ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Expect increased road patrols during holidays for 'drive sober or get pulled over' campaign

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpmpE_0dPeUT1i00

(WWJ) -- To encourage sober driving before and during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, law enforcement officials throughout the state will be participating in the "drive sober or get pulled over" campaign.

There will be increased patrols on the roads between Dec. 17 through Jan. 1, with zero tolerance for those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

From 2016 to 2020, during the holiday period, 84 people were killed in traffic crashes in Michigan, including 34 people who died in alcohol-involved crashes.

During the 2020 holiday period, 15 people lost their lives in crashed on Michigan roads.

“Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking or taken drugs endangers you, your passengers and everyone else on the road,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director. “Fatalities on our roadways are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance is deadly, illegal and selfish behavior.”

According to the OHSP, there were 9,078 alcohol-involved crashes in Michigan with 326 alcohol-involved fatalities statewide in 2020.

To remember those who were killed due to impaired driving -- and to remind drivers that they have a responsibility to prevent impaired driving deaths and injuries -- December has been proclaimed as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month by President Joe Biden.

According to the 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the MSP, about 42% of all fatal crashes that occurred involved alcohol, drugs or both.

The National Association of Drug Court Professionals recognized December as one of the most dangerous months because of this increase in impaired driving.

The “drive sober or get pulled over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Jingle all the way: Galesburg Police Department reminds you to drive sober or get pulled over this holiday season

With holiday parties and seasonal celebrations happening, the Galesburg Police Department announced that it will participate in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign from December 17 through January 3. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state,” Lieutenant...
GALESBURG, IL
peakofohio.com

Troopers Urge Sober Driving During Christmas Holiday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive sober. Troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the roadways in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes. In 2020, there were 10 fatal crashes that killed 12 people during the four-day holiday period. Of the 10 fatalities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDAM-TV

JCSD to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ program

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several law enforcement agencies across the state are gearing up for the holiday travel period, including those in the Pine Belt. As people prepare for holiday gatherings, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is taking part in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.
JONES COUNTY, MS
cityofpearl.com

Pearl PD Says Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

The Pearl Police Department has zero tolerance for drinking and driving. As part of the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Campaign, our officers will be extra vigilant this holiday season to keep you safe. We want everyone to enjoy their time with family and friends. If you drink, do so responsibly and have a designated driver to ensure you and others on the road get home safely.
PEARL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
12NewsNow

TxDOT encourages drivers to celebrate responsibly with 'Drive Sober. No Regrets' holiday campaign

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has launched its "Drive Sober. No Regrets Campaign" to encourage Texans to celebrate the holidays responsibly. From car crashes with devastating results to families left to grieve, TxDOT is reminding drivers that in 2020 alone, a quarter of traffic crash deaths involved drinking and driving in the Beaumont area.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaired Driving#Ohsp#Msp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CarBuzz.com

Florida Cops Are Using A Semi Truck To Enforce Traffic Laws

Police cars tend to be sturdy and practical things that can keep up with the ordinary passenger vehicle, but sometimes, police departments require a specific vehicle for niche jobs. In Germany, for instance, the existence of the Autobahn requires cops to employ the services of Porsche 911 sports cars to hunt down speeders, and in Wales, the rugged terrain has forced the police departments there to get behind the wheels of Ford Ranger Raptors to track sheep thieves and those who take the Queen's name in vain. In the US, we have our own set of unique challenges including the extremely dangerous Florida man. To protect innocent bystanders from Florida man's bad road manners, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)are using semi trucks, and they look badass.
CarBuzz.com

Corvette Splits In Half Following High-Speed Driving

Wrecked Corvettes have been in the news lately, specifically the 122 that were destroyed last week by tornadoes in Kentucky. Those were all brand new C8s that had not yet left the Bowling Green factory where they were assembled. It's been estimated General Motors lost around $8.2 million, an amount the automaker won't have a problem absorbing. That's not the case for a C7 Corvette owner from California.
ROSEVILLE, CA
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy