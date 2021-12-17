Tiger Woods and Charlie look so ready for the 2021 PNC Championship

The two days of family pairings in the PNC Championship don’t start for another day, so we won’t get to see Tiger Woods and his son Charlie play together again until Saturday.

But the two did hit the range on Friday as Tiger got ready to tee it up in the pro-am portion of the weekend.

As you’ll see below, there were some fun moments between the two, but the biggest thing that stands out is: Tiger is out there looking good, which is unreal given the comeback from his car crash.

Here’s a look at the beginning of their Friday: