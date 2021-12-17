ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NYDIG's cool $1 billion raise indicates investors believe Bitcoin is mainstream

By Michael Tattersall
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocketing crypto VC funding will flow to B2B tech providers in 2022....

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investor#Infrastructure#Nydig#Vc#Insider Intelligence#Fintech
u.today

176 Million SHIB to Be Burned in 3 Days, 34,000 BTC Moved from Whale Addresses, Shiba Inu Network Growth Turns Bullish: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day. According to Steven Cooper’s tweet, his company, the Bigger Entertainment crypto record label, is going to burn 176 million SHIB at the "burn party" that will take place on Dec. 26. Previously, he urged the SHIB community to purchase $5 tickets to the burn party, stating that the SHIB equivalent of the cash gained would be burned by his team at the next “burn party.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
bitcoinist.com

Unpacking The Effects Of China’s Bitcoin Ban On Investors

China’s relationship with bitcoin has been a rocky one, to say the least. The country had taken steps earlier in the year to stamp out all bitcoin mining activities earlier in the year that led to the crashing of the hashrate. It has continued on this path and finally landed on what would be a complete ban on the cryptocurrency in September when it was made illegal.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Explainer: Why Trump's $1 billion capital raise was so popular

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's new venture inked the second-largest ever private placement with convertible stock for a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm, according to SPAC Research, thanks to its unusually favorable terms and despite not having yet launched its social media app.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy