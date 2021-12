Associate professor Kelly Hammond will give a lecture about her new book, China's Muslims and Japan's Empire: Centering Islam in World War II. at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in New Orleans. Hammond was invited by the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans to give a brief introduction to her book. This will be followed by a conversation with Stephanie Hinnershitz, the museum historian, and questions from the audience. The talk is part of an annual lecture series sponsored by the Baptist Community Ministries of Louisiana.

9 DAYS AGO