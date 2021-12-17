ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Shark Proteins Can Act as Antibodies Against COVID and Its Variants

By Neel V. Patel
Daily Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out the most COVID-free place on the planet might just be shark-infested waters. In new findings published in Nature Communications, researchers say they have discovered that a protein unique to sharks is able to neutralize the COVID-19 virus and its variants. “These small antibody-like proteins can get into nooks and...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Covid#Protein#Antibody#Nature Communications#3b4#Coronaviruses#Mers
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Innate immune response of children ‘better at fighting Covid’, new study suggests

The innate immune response of children is better at fighting coronavirus compared to that of adults, new research suggests. The study, which compared Covid infection in adults and children across multiple organs, found a stronger innate immune response in the airways of children, characterised by the rapid deployment of proteins called interferons that alert killer white blood cells to restrict viral replication early on. According to the study, a less rapid immune response in adults meant the virus was better able to invade other parts of the body where the infection was harder to control.Interferons are proteins with strong anti-viral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc15.com

UW-Madison study finds shark proteins prevent virus that causes COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers at the University of Wisconsin- Madison say antibody-like proteins in sharks can help prevent the virus that causes the coronavirus. UW-Madison explained that the proteins, known as VNARs, are taken from the immune system of sharks. Researchers found these proteins can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19, its variants and other related coronaviruses from infecting humans.
WILDLIFE
10NEWS

Pfizer says its COVID pills are effective against the Omicron variant

WASHINGTON — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy