Equinor, Lundin gear up for Arctic oil field FID after OMV stake sale

By Nick Coleman
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Northern-most Norwegian project to support long-term production. Project a flag carrier for dwindling Barents Sea exploration hopes. Austria's OMV has completed the $320 million sale of its 25% stake in the Wisting project in the Norwegian Barents Sea to Lundin Energy, the companies said Dec. 17, with state-controlled Equinor set to...

www.spglobal.com

