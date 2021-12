Bossier City Fire and Police, along with Crime Stoppers need the public's help to find a person who shot a high-powered signal flare in to the window of sleeping children. The incident happened back in October, when an investigation was launched after the curtains caught fire in a bedroom in the 2000 Block of Rodney Street. The children sleeping in the bedroom were frightened, but not injured. Investigators were able to obtain security camera footage of when the incident took place. Someone seems to drive by the home in what appears to be a late-model Chrysler 300 and fire a high-powered signal flare out of the window of the moving car.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO