The city’s annual Mulchfest is back for another year, giving residents a chance to dispose of their Christmas trees in an eco-friendly way. Residents can bring their Christmas trees to a select number of city parks to be turned into mulch during the annual Mulchfest. This year’s event will take place from Dec. 26 through Jan. 9, with drop-off locations throughout the five boroughs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO