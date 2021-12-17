ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

High Wycombe rape: Thames Valley Police release of CCTV of women believed to have helped victim to safety

By Tom Burnett
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have released CCTV of two women they believe helped get a woman to safety following a reported rape in a Buckinghamshire town. The victim was sat on St Pauls Row, High Wycombe, when she was approached by a man who orally raped her. Officers from Thames Valley...

Sammy456
6d ago

Orally? Dude lucky she didn’t rip it from the root. Fkn people are degenerates

