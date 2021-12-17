Hillary is a stage five clinger and she may boil the bunny.

Joe Biden has said that he is likely to run for office in 2024 and the prospect will increase if Donald Trump decides to run again.In an interview in the ABC programme World News Tonight, anchor David Muir asked the US president if he would like to run again.“Yes,” replied Mr Biden.“But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now – from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again.”Pres. Biden to @DavidMuir on running for re-election and a possible rematch...
