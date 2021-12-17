Hillary is a stage five clinger and she may boil the bunny.

Hillary Clinton has made it clear that her co-authored political thriller State of Terror draws heavily on the experience of living through the Trump presidency – and on the threat to American democracy that she says her onetime rival still represents.Speaking to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an extended interview that touched on the struggles Joe Biden faces in executing his agenda as well as the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, Ms Clinton conceded that her foray into fiction has a lot to do with the state of the US in real life.“I do think our democracy is under...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO