Presidential Election

Hillary is a stage five clinger and she may boil the bunny.

 7 days ago

Hillary Clinton is behaving like a psycho ex-girlfriend and...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says she would 'bet on' Trump running for president again in 2024 after new poll finds Trump and Biden would end up in near-dead heat for White House

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton’s political thriller is based on Trump presidency, she admits

Hillary Clinton has made it clear that her co-authored political thriller State of Terror draws heavily on the experience of living through the Trump presidency – and on the threat to American democracy that she says her onetime rival still represents.Speaking to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an extended interview that touched on the struggles Joe Biden faces in executing his agenda as well as the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, Ms Clinton conceded that her foray into fiction has a lot to do with the state of the US in real life.“I do think our democracy is under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden avoiding taking blame

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: That it's about it for us tonight. Don't forget, a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" featuring Eric Metaxas is out now and you can stream on FOX Nation on tuckercarlson.com.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden says prospect of running for office in 2024 will increase if Trump runs again

Joe Biden has said that he is likely to run for office in 2024 and the prospect will increase if Donald Trump decides to run again.In an interview in the ABC programme World News Tonight, anchor David Muir asked the US president if he would like to run again.“Yes,” replied Mr Biden.“But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now – from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again.”Pres. Biden to @DavidMuir on running for re-election and a possible rematch...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox40jackson.com

Joe Concha: She's no Queen Elsa; Hillary Clinton just can't let it go

This article is adapted from Joe Concha’s video commentary. Serious question: Is there something seriously wrong with Hillary Clinton?. It is, without a doubt, one of the most cringe-worthy and sad things you’ll ever see. The former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state, and 2016 Democratic presidential...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TODAY.com

Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election

In part one of this week’s Sunday Sitdown, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sits down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to share the life lessons she learned and setbacks she overcame after her loss in 2016. Clinton reveals her thoughts during Donald Trump’s inauguration speech and opens up about the effects of showing her emotions in the public eye.Dec. 12, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Evil takes no breaks’: Warnings as Steve Bannon vows to take over America’s entire ‘election apparatus’

Former Donald Trump advisor and right wing extremist podcaster Steve Bannon has vowed that he will take over the entire "election apparatus" of the US. Mr Bannon, who has been indicted on contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the congressional investigation into the 6 January Capitol riot, made the comments on Monday. He claimed that he and his cohort were going to get the 2020 election "decertified”, as he continues to push the incorrect and fraudulent narrative that Mr Trump actually won the election. The election cannot be decertified. He said that he was happy Democrats were focused...
ELECTIONS

