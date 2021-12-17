ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea may have to rush Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante returns, admits Thomas Tuchel

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGh6r_0dPeF3sA00

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea could be forced into the “crazy” situation of starting Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante in Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves

Croatia midfielder Kovacic returned to training on Friday after isolating due to Covid-19, while Kante was back on the bench after knee trouble in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Everton .

Kovacic has not played since late October due to a hamstring strain, with Kante not taking the field since late November.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up an injury in the Everton draw, while Jorginho’s continued back problems leave him a doubt for the Wolves trip too.

And Blues boss Tuchel admitted he could be pressed into fielding Kovacic and Kante ahead of schedule due to the injury issues and Covid-19 concerns.

Kai Havertz has tested negative for Covid and returned to training in a rare boost to the Blues, who will still be missing Romelu Lukaku Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi at Wolves due to coronavirus isolation.

“Mateo had his first day in training, today,” said Tuchel.

“If you want to have my very honest opinion, we have again Jorginho a doubt for Sunday, because he’s in pain.

“We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek a doubt, because he’s in pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLFWa_0dPeF3sA00

“So do we know that they can travel with us tomorrow? No we don’t.

“I don’t know if it’s possible for them to play on Sunday.

“So maybe we will start with N’Golo And Mateo.

“Would that be fair? No. Would that be possible? I don’t know, but maybe we have to.

“We need to find a balance now, because we put everything on Jorginho’s shoulders and on his responsibility.

“Maybe we are forced to do the crazy stuff that we wouldn’t normally do. But what’s normal? We miss key players and we find solutions.”

Chelsea slipped four points behind Manchester City in the title race courtesy of Thursday’s draw with Everton.

The Blues were wholly dominant only to be majorly profligate in front of goal, with Jarrad Branthwaite’s sucker-punch finish cancelling out Mason Mount’s effort.

Chelsea have claimed just three wins from their last seven league encounters, and are itching to push back to top form.

Ben Chilwell is also isolating after a positive Covid test, but remains a longer-term absentee due to his knee ligament injury.

Germany forward Havertz’s negative tests should boost Tuchel’s threadbare resources at Wolves – but the Chelsea boss admitted every day’s rounds of testing leave a nervy training ground atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240mtI_0dPeF3sA00

“There are no more positive results at the moment,” said Tuchel.

“That’s a relief of course, but then the lottery starts again tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon.

“We’re happy in the moment that Kai has given more than one negative result. So he’s back in training, and let’s see.

“Of course we would prefer to play with all players in.

“But at the moment it does not make sense for me to reflect whether it’s better to postpone. It’s simply not my decision, it’s from the Premier League.

“If the Premier League makes the decision that this game is postponed we take care about it and we handle the situation.

“If they say we play, we focus on the guys who are here, and maybe we end up with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic from the start.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel admits 'irresponsible' to play Kante against Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted it was "close to irresponsible" letting N'Golo Kante play 90 minutes against Wolves. The French midfielder had only recently returned from a knee injury suffered against Juventus in November and Tuchel was therefore told to limit his game time to just one half of action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel confirms two Chelsea stars have had negative Covid tests and can return to training

Chelsea lost a swathe of first team players to Covid over the last week, and it’s a huge relief now that the first of those are ready to come back. After 3 games with a threadbare squad, Thomas Tuchel tonight confirmed that negative tests for Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi mean they can return to training tomorrow – should they test negative again in the morning.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“I took the risk” – Thomas Tuchel details Mateo Kovacic implications

Chelsea are playing a game again today as things stand without 10 players, some of which due to Covid-19 positives. This is the second game in a row now where Thomas Tuchel’s side are hideously depleted and he has been forced to call upon academy players in order to at least name a full squad this time around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrad Branthwaite
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
FanSided

Is Thomas Tuchel the man to arrest the Chelsea slump?

Since the 71′ of the 4-0 hammering of Juventus on November 23, Chelsea has been disjointed, lacklustre and stuttering. This raises the question of whether or not Thomas Tuchel has hit the ‘Frank Lampard Slump’ and whether he can resurrect the Blues’ title challenge. Before reliving the toothless games against Wolves and Everton, cast your minds back to the 70′ of Chelsea controlling Juventus with ease. 60 seconds later, Ben Chilwell had gone in for a 50/50 ball and come out far worse than his Juve counterpart. All in the Blues’ technical area were instantly fearful that it could be a serious, potentially season-ending ACL injury; little did they know that the season-ending part of that fear was in regards to Chelsea’s title challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley to make ‘judgement call’ on Maxwel Cornet condition before Everton clash

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has not ruled out a return for Maxwel Cornet in the home Premier League game against Everton on Boxing Day.Summer signing Cornet is in a race to be fit after sustaining a thigh injury in the defeat at Newcastle earlier this month and then testing positive for Covid-19.Dyche, preparing his side for their first game in a fortnight, said: “Maxwel is on the grass, but not with us yet.“He is a maybe, he had a muscle injury and Covid in between. He wasn’t particularly unwell, but he missed a few days.“It helped in one way with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Romelu#N Golo
The Independent

Everton’s Boxing Day trip to Burnley postponed due to injuries and Covid cases

Everton’s fixture at Burnley is the latest Premier League match to be postponed as a result of Covid cases within the squad, as well as injuries to Rafa Benitez’s team.While the Premier League continue to insist they will keep games on wherever possible, several matches across the Christmas period have now needed to be rescheduled.Leeds vs Liverpool and Wolves vs Watford were both postponed on Thursday, with the meeting between Clarets and Toffees now a third encounter off out of the nine planned matches on 26 December.Everton had reportedly initially seen their approach to have this match postpone rejected, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel impressed by the form of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed the character and professionalism of back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Spaniard Kepa is currently playing second fiddle to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge, but his form when called upon has not gone unnoticed by Tuchel.The 27-year-old, making only his sixth appearance of the season, produced two stunning saves to keep Brentford at bay as a youthful Chelsea side won 2-0 on Wednesday night to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.Mendy is set to return when the Blues head to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day, but Tuchel is delighted with his options in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn stars as Tottenham defeat West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season and provided an assist to help Tottenham continue their momentum under Antonio Conte by beating West Ham to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The Netherlands forward broke the deadlock after 29 minutes and it was the catalyst for three goals in five minutes with Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser quickly countered by Lucas Moura putting Spurs 2-1 ahead which is how it finished.Victory helps Tottenham take another step towards ending their trophy drought dating back to 2008 and made it five wins under their new boss.The visitors were without top goalscorer Michail Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Rangnick makes call on Dalot Man Utd future

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has insisted no offers be considered for Diogo Dalot. It's been revealed Dalot will NOT be on his way out of the club in January. The Portuguese defender reportedly remains part of the club's plans with interim boss Rangnick a fan of the 22-year-old. Transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

394K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy