ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Conte planning to sit down soon and discuss Tottenham transfer targets

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD0ol_0dPeEwrJ00

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte plans to sit down with the club to discuss January transfer targets soon.

The transfer window opens in a fortnight and the expectation is that Spurs will want to do some business, with fringe players expected to leave and reinforcements brought in to strengthen the squad.

Conte, who joined the north London club at the beginning of last month, insists he never spoke about January prior to his arrival and has wanted to evaluate the players he has had.

The recent outbreak of Covid-19 has delayed discussions with managing director of football Fabio Paratici but Conte says they will take place soon.

“In this moment we’re not thinking about the transfer window,” he said. “We’ve had many, many problems to face and try to solve.

“It was very difficult to speak about other topics. For sure, in the next days we’ll try to have a meeting to speak about the situation and see if there’s a way to improve the squad and in which way.

“In this moment, I’m making an evaluation about the whole squad.

“Covid will be a good opportunity for someone to show me they deserve to continue to play for Tottenham.”

Spurs are set to return to action for the first time in two weeks when Liverpool visit north London on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBlc6_0dPeEwrJ00

They have seen games with Rennes, Brighton and Leicester all called off due to coronavirus, with Thursday’s visit to the King Power Stadium being postponed on the morning of the match.

Conte says that morale in the camp has been affected by the late scheduling changes.

“The morale was very, very down, also because we prepared and had training sessions to play games,” he said. “We prepared for all these games and in two weeks, three times we didn’t play.

“For example yesterday (Thursday), we were ready to play against Leicester. We were there and then before lunch they told us the game was postponed. Then lunch, another travel, when we arrived (back at Hotspur Way) another training session. It’s not easy.

“It’s also not easy to explain to the players and find the right energy when you’re prepared to play and the game is postponed. To come back, have another training session and today to prepare for another game versus Liverpool and you don’t know if you are able to play.

“It’s not simple, surely. If the morale is down, I think I can justify (that in) my players and the whole environment.

“But at the same time we’re ready to play on Sunday an important game against a really good, amazing team. With the difficulty we’re facing, we’re ready to play this game.”

Nine of Spurs’ first-team players contracted the virus and some of them remain in isolation, with Conte indicating that others who are back in training are still not ready to play.

Sergio Reguilon should be fit after he picked up a hamstring injury in the club’s last match against Norwich, while Giovani Lo Celso (knee) is also back after a lengthy absence.

Conte said: “Sergio until Friday trained apart but he’s ready to have the training session with us on Saturday and the player is comfortable to be back in training with us.

“I hope that he’s totally recovered but today Sergio was happy. His feeling was good.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes all clubs are now experiencing the problems Spurs faced with Covid-19 but respects the Premier League’s decision not to suspend the season.The league announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.It was confirmed at a #PL club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Antonio Conte: UEFA’s decision to throw Tottenham out of Europe is disrespectful

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says UEFA’s decision to throw them out of Europe shows a lack of respect to the club. Spurs exited the Europa Conference League after the governing body decided they “forfeited” their final group game against Rennes when they called it off due to a worsening coronavirus outbreak, awarding the French team a 3-0 win.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Eric Dier was brought right back down to earth with the Tottenham defender at fault for West Ham's equaliser in Carabao Cup clash... but Antonio Conte can still get the best out of England's forgotten man

An ‘Eric Dier apology form’ popped up on social media this week in which any Tottenham supporters who previously criticised him could tick the boxes that explained their actions. Among the options were ‘I didn’t watch the actual games’, ‘I do not know football’, ‘I miss Jan Vertonghen’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte targeting two key signings for January

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is targeting two key signings for January. The Guardian says Conte has demanded a centre-back and a right-winger in January to kickstart Tottenham's season. But to acquire the funds to get his targets in, it is up to sporting director Fabio Paratici to raise cash by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn ‘totally involved’ after training during Covid outbreak, Antonio Conte claims

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes Steven Bergwijn has benefitted from the recent Covid-19 outbreak in his squad.The Holland international scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and also provided the assist for Lucas Moura’s winner.Bergwijn has struggled for form and consistency since he moved to Spurs in 2020 but the 24-year-old was one of the few players at the club not to contract coronavirus recently and looks to have used his time on the training pitch wisely under the Italian manager.“I think these two weeks that we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#London Club#North London#Transfer Window
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn stars as Tottenham defeat West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season and provided an assist to help Tottenham continue their momentum under Antonio Conte by beating West Ham to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The Netherlands forward broke the deadlock after 29 minutes and it was the catalyst for three goals in five minutes with Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser quickly countered by Lucas Moura putting Spurs 2-1 ahead which is how it finished.Victory helps Tottenham take another step towards ending their trophy drought dating back to 2008 and made it five wins under their new boss.The visitors were without top goalscorer Michail Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.This guy, though!#EFL | #CarabaoCup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes Aston Villa youngsters can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead.Gerrard said: “They’ve certainly got my trust and my confidence. If I ask any player who has little experience to play, their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

What the papers sayThe Telegraph and The Times report that Newcastle â are targeting Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon — already watched closely by Brighton, Watford and Leeds â — as part of an effort to strengthen their defence. The Telegraph writes Magpies manager Eddie Howe has also flagged Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski as possibilities, although the paper played down the chances of the latter moving.Boubacar Kamara could leave France for Old Trafford, according to the Sun. The paper, which cites L’Equipe, says the 22-year-old is stuck in a stalemate with his club Marseille over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester United’s Rangnick: All but Pogba training after COVID break

Ralf Rangnick has everybody but Paul Pogba back on the training pitch as Manchester United approaches a Monday encounter with Newcastle United. The new Red Devils boss says that “most if not all” of United’s senior players will be available at St. James’ Park as they come back from a COVID-19 outbreak.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was left infuriated after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, publicly deploring several of referee Paul Tierney’s decisions, but has had little time to lick his wounds.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe Reds’ relentless schedule continues with a tricky last-eight tie against the Foxes, although Brendan Rodgers’ side have been some way off their best so far this season. Leicester have not played since thrashing Newcastle on 12 December, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing fixtures against Everton and Tottenham to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

394K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy