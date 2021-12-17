ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike Lee And Netflix Secure New Creative Partnership

BET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee has inked a new creative partnership with Netflix. The multi-year deal comes with Lee directing and producing narrative features for the streaming platform. According to Deadline, the new partnership will begin in...

www.bet.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Inks Multiyear Film Deal With Netflix

Spike Lee has inked a multiyear feature deal with Netflix, the studio behind his most recent feature, Da 5 Bloods. Under the pact, Lee will direct and produce narrative films via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner. Lee offered in a statement: “There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.” The latter half of Lee’s statement is referencing Netflix’s investment in and financial support for the director’s “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry,” as Thursday’s announcement noted. This effort is a part of the new creative partnership. The Oscar winner’s other work with the studio includes the She’s Gotta Have It series, the one-man show Rodney King, which Lee directed, and the feature See You Yesterday, which the filmmaker produced. Lee is repped by ICM Partners.
MOVIES
Variety

Spike Lee and Reinaldo Marcus Green on the Importance of Showcasing Black Families on Screen

Just a few years ago, in 2015, Reinaldo Marcus Green was a grad student at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, angling for extra time with his professor — Spike Lee. Flash-forward six years: Marcus Green has directed one of the best-reviewed dramas of 2021 — “King Richard,” starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis champs Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton). And Lee is more than happy to set aside some time to talk with his star pupil over Zoom. “I want to have the kind of staying power that Spike has,” Green says to Lee,...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Netflix Strikes Exclusive First Look Partnership with Megan Thee Stallion

Netflix has entered an exclusive First Look deal with Grammy Award-winning musician, philanthropist, college graduate and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion. Under the terms of the deal, she will create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix. Quote from Megan Thee Stallion: “I’ve always had a passion for...
TV & VIDEOS
