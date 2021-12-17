ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Purdue basketball: Boilers face Butler in last Crossroads Classic matchup

 7 days ago
Sophomore guard Trevion Williams fights his way to the basket while being double teamed by Butler on Dec. 21, 2019. His teammates were able to get him the ball, but he was only 5-of-14 from the field, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range. Butler beat Purdue, 70-61, in the Crossroads Classic. Sara White | Staff Photographer

When Purdue faces Butler on Saturday, it will mark the end of a 11-year run of the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

The annual holiday gathering of four in-state teams – Purdue, Indiana, Butler and Notre Dame – will cease after this year. The format alternated opponents Notre Dame and Butler for the two Big Ten teams because they meet twice a year during the conference schedule. Reportedly, it was too difficult to schedule the Saturday-before-Christmas event for all four teams.

Nonetheless, the No. 3 Boilermakers (9-1) will face a Bulldog team (7-3) that has won four straight. Its most impressive victory in that streak has been a 66-62 overtime win at Oklahoma on Dec. 7. The Sooners (8-2) have flirted with being in the Top 25, receiving votes several times during the first five weeks of the season.

The Bulldogs have three players averaging in double figures this season. They are led by 6-2 sophomore guard Chuck Harris (11.6 points per game), who has played in nine of their 10 games, starting six. He is shooting 35.7 percent from the field, including 34.0 percent from 3-point distance.

Second in scoring is 6-3 senior guard Jair Bolden (11.4 ppg). Bolden is playing for his third school, having started at George Washington for two years and spent last season at South Carolina, where he started 15 of 30 games and averaged 8.5 points. While Bolden is shooting 41.6 percent from the field overall, more than 70 percent of his made baskets are from 3-point distance. He’s 26 of 62 from long range, 41.9 percent.

Jayden Taylor, 6-4 freshman guard, is third in scoring (10.2 ppg). He shoots 39.5 percent from the field, but isn’t a big threat from 3, where he’s made 8 of 31 for 25.8 percent. Taylor and 6-9 senior forward Bryce Golden (8.4 ppg) are the only two who have started all 10 games for the Bulldogs.

What statistically stands out about Butler is its defense – it is No. 19 nationally in scoring defense, giving up 58.3 points per game. By comparison, Purdue is No. 126 in that category, giving up 66.1 per game, but is No. 3 in offense scoring at 87.4. The Bulldogs struggle to score and are No. 302 at 64.9 points per game. Both teams are effective at shooting the 3 – Purdue is No. 9 in the nation at 40.3 percent, while Butler is No. 71 at 36.6 percent.

Saturday’s tipoff will be at noon and the game will be televised by Fox. It will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, formerly known as Bankers Life.

• Purdue (3-7 in the Indianapolis-based event) and Notre Dame (4-6) have losing records in the Crossroads Classic. Indiana (7-3) has the best record, followed by Butler (6-4).

• Purdue is 3-6 against Butler overall and 1-4 in the Crossroads Classic. The last time Purdue met Butler in the Classic, the No. 17 Bulldogs won, 70-61, in 2019, when Purdue was not ranked. The last time the two teams met in the Crossroads when both teams were ranked was in 2015, when No. 17 Butler beat No. 9 Purdue, 74-68.

• Unranked opponents Indiana (8-2) and Notre Dame (4-4) will meet in the Classic’s second game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That game will also be on Fox.

• Butler is coached by LaVall Jordan, where he was a player from 1998-2001. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Butler in 2003, under former coach Todd Lickliter. He followed Lickliter to Iowa in 2007 and remained there until Lickliter was fired in 2010. Then he became an assistant to John Beilein at Michigan from 2010-16. Jordan became a head coach at UW-Milwaukee for one season – 2016-17 – before coming back to Butler as head coach when Chris Holtman left for Ohio State. He has a 76-58 record for the Bulldogs and was 11-24 in one season at Milwaukee.

• Purdue is 9-1 for just the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter, also reaching 9-1 (or better) in 2015-16 (10-0), 2010-11 (9-1) and 2009-10 (10-0). It marks Purdue's 11th start of 9-1 or better since the 1982-83 season.

• Purdue's 16 overtime points vs. North Carolina State tied for the seventh most in an overtime period in school history. It was Purdue's first win in a single-overtime game since a 99-94 decision over Tennessee in the 2019 Sweet 16 (5-game streak).

• Trevion Williams won his fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week honor, tied for the fifth most in school history (Glenn Robinson - 7; Caleb Swanigan - 6; Brad Miller - 6; Carsen Edwards - 5).

• Trevion Williams' stat line of 22 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 blocks and 2 steals vs. North Carolina State makes him the only player in America in the last 15 years to reach those marks in a single game.

• Purdue has outscored its opponents by 80 points at the free throw line, the second-best total in the country (Weber State +88). Purdue has made 174 free throws this year, while opponents have shot just 128.

• Purdue is 1-of-4 teams nationally to shoot at least 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3-point range and 70.0 percent from the free throw line (Colorado State, South Dakota State, Loyola).

• Purdue's 50 points in the paint against North Carolina State were its most since Dec. 21, 2016 (52 vs. Norfolk State).

• Purdue owns four wins against the KenPom top 40, the most in the country.

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this story.

