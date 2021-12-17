ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activists Investors Are Pushing To Restructure Tech Companies And Take Down ‘Hate Speech’

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162im2_0dPe6l8p00

Ailan Evans

A group of activist investors are pressuring major tech companies to overhaul their culture and business structure, proposing shareholder resolutions aimed at reorganizing senior leadership, ending certain business practices and censoring more online content.

The Investor Alliance for Human Rights, an initiative of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, announced eight proposals this week from Facebook shareholders targeting the tech giant for several environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The proposals argue that Facebook’s recent scandals have damaged its reputation and seek to address the spread of “hate speech and misinformation” on the platform, as well as “potential psychological, civil, and human rights harms.”

“Corporations have committed to building long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers, communities and employees” Anita Dorett, director of the Investor Alliance for Human Rights, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Investors expect companies including Facebook to put human rights before profits.”

Many of the proposals take aim at Facebook’s fundamental business model, which relies on harvesting user data to target personalized recommendations to users.

“Facebook’s AI- driven targeted advertising business model which accounts for 98% of its global revenue, violates users’ privacy rights and enables predatory and discriminatory advertising that exacerbates systemic inequalities,” Dorett told the DNCF. “Facebook’s business model exposes it to reputational, legal and financial risk that shareholders view as material to their investments.”

Arjuna Capital, one of the activist shareholders behind the proposals, introduced a shareholder resolution requesting a third-party assessment of the potential “civil and human rights harms” caused by Facebook’s Metaverse project.

“The same issues Facebook is reckoning with—discrimination, human and civil rights violations, incitement to violence, and privacy violations—will only be heightened in the metaverse,” Natasha Lamb, managing partner of activist investor firm Arjuna Capital, said in a statement. “That’s why investors need to understand the scope of these potential harms, and actually weigh in on whether or not this is a good idea before we throw good money after bad.”

Another proposal by investor non-profit group As You Sow requested Facebook’s board of directors prepare a report analyzing the giant’s content moderation policies haven’t removed enough “hate speech, disinformation, and content that incites violence.”

“Although Meta has created monitoring systems across 25 Community Standards, the platforms still continue to promote hate speech and disinformation with content that incites violence and harm to public health and personal safety,” As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar said in a statement. “Shareholders need to understand why these technological solutions continue to fail to protect civil society. This is a material risk to the company and shareholders.”

The proposals represent the latest push by activist shareholders eager to change tech companies’ internal culture as well as certain business practices, most notably content moderation. Many of the firms involved in the latest action against Facebook have a long history of agitating for restructuring tech companies’ corporate leadership to meet “civil rights” goals, as well as taking aim at platforms for hosting “hate speech.”

Arjuna Capital introduced shareholder proposals at Twitter, Facebook and Google requesting in April 2021 the nomination of a candidate to the companies’ board of directors with “human and/or civil rights expertise” who will hold no shares of the company but will “steward company decisions.”

In its Google proposal, the firm alleged the tech giant had a history of “failing to address hate speech that targets communities of color and marginalized groups,” as well as “its role in steering consumers toward racist, violent, discriminatory, rights-violating or disinformation content.” Arjuna also alleged Facebook’s “track record on civil and human rights issues has been abysmal” and claimed the company was “perpetuating racial bias.”

Similarly, As You Sow had proposed a shareholder resolution in December 2020 requesting Facebook draft an assessment on whether or not it should keep in place its heightened content moderation policies for the 2020 presidential election, which more aggressively targeted “false and divisive information.”

Arjuna’s Facebook proposal cited comments made by Rashad Robinson, CEO of left-wing advocacy group Color of Change as further evidence of Facebook’s role in facilitating the spread of racism, pointing to Robinson’s remarks in which he criticized Facebook for not adhering to “the spirit and the letter of civil rights laws.”

Robinson is a vocal advocate for tech companies to censor more content, pushing asking Facebook to remove anti-immigration ads promoted by former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and characterizing the messages as “implicit expressions of white nationalism.” Color of Change also agitated for tech companies to undergo racial equity and civil rights audits, calling on Democratic lawmakers to pass legislation requiring the audits.

While Arjuna’s 2021 proposals regarding civil rights experts failed, the firm successfully won over Microsoft shareholders in late November to back a proposal requiring the company to report on “the effectiveness of the company’s workplace sexual harassment policies” and “commitments to create a safe, inclusive work environment.”

However, the firm failed to win support for another proposal requiring Microsoft to issue a report on “median pay gaps across race and gender” as well as “associated policy, reputational, competitive, and operational risks, and risks related to recruiting and retaining diverse talent.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Investors in Facebook, Amazon and other tech companies are asked to let workers speak up about harassment, discrimination

After California passed a law to protect employees’ right to discuss harassment or discrimination experienced at work, activists are asking investors to force large tech companies to extend the protections to their workers across the world. The Transparency in Employment Agreements Coalition has filed shareholder resolutions at some of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Hate Speech#Ailan Evans A
Reuters

International companies continue to turn to U.S. restructurings in 2021 for COVID-19 relief

December 23, 2021 - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many foreign companies experiencing financial distress caused or exacerbated by the pandemic have utilized the U.S. bankruptcy system to restructure. While many companies felt the effects of the pandemic more acutely, necessitating Chapter 11 filings in 2020, a number of large international companies did not file for Chapter 11 protection until 2021. This article highlights some of the major U.S. restructurings of international companies from the last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
tmj4.com

Missoula pastor/realtor expands challenge of `hate speech’ complaint

MISSOULA — A Missoula-area pastor and part-time real estate agent has expanded his lawsuit against a Realtors group over accusations that he engaged in “hate speech” when he pulled out of a food-bank event this summer that was promoting gay rights. Brandon Huber amended his lawsuit Friday...
MISSOULA, MT
Sourcing Journal

Dollar Tree Faces Board Shakeup by Activist Investor

Dollar Tree said it is “disappointed” by the “unwarrantedly aggressive and hostile” attack by Mantle Ridge, which controls a $1.8B stake. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Free Press - TFP

46-Year-Old Homosassa Man Killed In Scooter Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 46-year-old Homosassa man was killed in a scooter crash that happened on Thursday around 6:00 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man, driving a scooter, was traveling westbound on South Lewdingar Drive, west of Barbara Lane when, for an unknown reason, the rider failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove onto the unpaved shoulder and was ejected from the vehicle.
HOMOSASSA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
92K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy