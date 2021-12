Wes Streeting has savaged Rishi Sunak over his work trip to California, accusing him of “eating out to help out in the United States”.Speaking about challenges the hospitality sector faces because of an increasing number of people cancelling bookings as omicron spreads before Christmas, the shadow health secretary said Sunak should return to the UK to create “packages of support” for struggling businesses and implied he was having a jolly – referencing the summer 2020 scheme the chancellor enacted to encourage people to attend restaurants.He said:👀 It’s no good Rishi Sunak eating out to help out in California, says Labour...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO