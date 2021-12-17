Purdue Basketball Lands Commitment From 2023 4-Star Recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former McCutcheon high school star Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, a consensus 4-star guard in the class of 2023, committed to play for Purdue basketball.

Gibbs-Lawhorn played for the high school in Lafayette before transferring to Real Salt Lake Academy in Herriman, Utah. He is the third-highest recruit for the Boilermakers in program history.

The 6-foot guard is the No. 30-ranked player in the nation for his class and the eighth at his position. His 0.9867 ranking from the 247Sports Composite falls only behind former Purdue stars E'Twaun Moore and Caleb Swanigan, the school's only five-star recruit.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is slated to join four-star guard Myles Colvin from Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis at Purdue as part of the 2023 recruiting class. The duo currently gives the Boilermakers the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

HERE'S WHAT SASHA STEFANOVIC SAID ON SASHA LIVE! PODCAST: Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic sat down for Episode 7 of the Sasha Live! podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette, talking about the Boilermakers' first loss of the season to Rutgers and their overtime win versus NC State. Stefanovic said Butler will also be a challenge come Saturday. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic sat down for Episode 7 of the Sasha Live! podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette, talking about the Boilermakers' first loss of the season to Rutgers and their overtime win versus NC State. Stefanovic said Butler will also be a challenge come Saturday. CLICK HERE PURDUE FALLS TO THIRD IN AP TOP 25 POLL: Purdue basketball fell to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after being defeated on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer against Rutgers. The team nearly followed with a loss against North Carolina State but rallied for a victory in overtime. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball fell to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after being defeated on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer against Rutgers. The team nearly followed with a loss against North Carolina State but rallied for a victory in overtime. CLICK HERE PURDUE RALLIES PAST NC STATE IN OVERTIME: Senior forward Trevion Williams scored 22 points and registered 12 rebounds and a career-high nine assists as Purdue came back from down 13 points in the second half against North Carolina State. The Boilermakers found their first lead of the contest in overtime and avoided losing two straight games. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!