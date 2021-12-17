ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Report: Jeff Garlin leaving ABC sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’ after accusations of misconduct on set

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9HUo_0dPe5How00

Actor Jeff Garlin will not return to ABC’s comedy “The Goldbergs” following an human-resources investigation for on-set behavior, according to several media sources.

According to Variety, two sources close to the production confirmed that it was a mutual decision that Garlin would not return to the show.

Garlin played the family patriarch Murray Goldberg in the series, which premiered in 2013. The comedy follows the life of a family in 1980s’ Philadelphia based on the life of Adam F. Goldberg, the show’s creator.

Murray Goldberg is often seen sitting in his living room in his underwear, watching TV.

Garlin had recently addressed allegations of misconduct in an interview with Vanity Fair. He acknowledged that an HR investigation into his on-set behavior had been ongoing for the past three years but dismissed a rumor that he had been fired from the show.

“Well, to be honest with you, there is no story,” Garlin said in the interview.

“We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

Deadline Hollywood tweeted that the show used Garlin’s body double to film the show’s final season scenes.

Garlin also stars as Jeff Greene, Larry David’s friend and manager, on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Goldbergs will use Jeff Garlin's body double and visual effects for his face following his exit over on-set misconduct allegations

"As of precursor of what was to come, I hear Garlin canceled his Covid test on Monday this week," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva of Garlin and Sony TV's decision to mutually part ways after the latest HR investigation into his alleged misconduct on set. "According to sources, the show used his double for what was supposed to be the actor’s last day, and his face will be superimposed using special effects in post-production. (That is practice used a number of times for Garlin in the past for various reasons, I hear.)" Andreeva also reports that executives delivered the news of the "elephant in the room" while celebrating the show's 200th anniversary. One person told Andreeva that "several people cheered" at the announcement. Andreeva also reports that ABC is expanding The Goldbergs' ninth season from 18 to 22 episodes. ALSO: Two years ago, Garlin dared The Goldbergs to fire him for his "silly" comments.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Wilmer Valderrama Is Set To Star In An Exciting New Disney Show, But What About NCIS?

For four seasons now (give or take a few episodes), former That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama has shown off some occasional badassery as Nick Torres on CBS' stalwart hit NCIS. His career certainly hasn’t slowed down outside of the procedural drama, as his current voice role in Disney’s box office smash Encanto can attest, but only in ways that clearly wouldn’t affect his time on NCIS. But now, Valderrama has been revealed to be reteaming with Disney to star in a very interesting new project that will no doubt take up a lot of his time, while also showing off more of that badassery.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Jeff Greene
Person
Adam F. Goldberg
Person
Jeff Garlin
TheWrap

So Bad It’s Brilliant: Meet the Genius Who Plays Maria Sofia on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

It’s not easy to steal a scene on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but Keyla Monterroso Mejia may actually be stealing an entire season. The 23-year-old, who grew up in California’s Inland Empire, has been playing Maria Sofia, the current bane of Larry David’s always-baneful existence. Through a series of too-complicated-to-get-into-here plot twists (involving a dead burglar and a Santa Monica ordinance requiring fences around private swimming pools), Larry was blackmailed into casting Maria in his new fictional TV show-within-the-show, an autobiographical comedy about his early years in Brooklyn.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#Abc#Vanity Fair#Hbo
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy