Sifu physical edition launches in spring 2022

Sifu is a kung fu-fueled beat ‘em up from developer Sloclap, the studio behind Absolver. Unlike that multiplayer martial arts game, the company's newest title is a singleplayer affair that follows a student seeking vengeance against the five martial arts masters who wronged him and his family. At a glance, the upcoming, $39.99 PC game looks like it leverages Absolver's combat, but the gameplay mechanics are streamlined to be simpler, and overall closer to the PlayStation 2 classic, God Hand. Our time with the Sifu demo revealed a few problems that we hope to see addressed before the game's February 2022 launch, including frame rate instability, latency, and crashing. Still, Sifu’s gameplay foundation is solid, and rife with potential.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO