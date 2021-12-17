ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Sifu physical edition launches in spring 2022

Gematsu
 7 days ago

Microids will release a physical edition of third-person action game Sifu for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at retail in spring 2022, the publisher announced. Sifu is due out first digitally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store on February 8, 2022.

www.gematsu.com

