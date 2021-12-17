Turkish stock exchange shuts down after lira sinks to new low

Asian shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 28,798.37. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng edged 0.4% higher to 23,186.55. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5% to 3,639.12. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.4% to 2,997.11, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,387.60. Shares also rose in Taiwan and Thailand. Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as the holidays approach. Many world...
