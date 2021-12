Associate Vice President of Operations, Scott Fury, says Group O will fill, package, warehouse, and distribute the company's silicone products for construction. "Those items include, but are not limited to, 55 gallon drums, one to five gallon pails, caulk tubes, and what they call sausage packs - which are softer-based packaging for building structures so that you don't have caulk tubes falling from elevated areas, they can be compacted much easier."

CONSTRUCTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO