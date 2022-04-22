ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Celebrity Guest Stars You Forgot Appeared on ‘The Simpsons’: Patrick Stewart, Glenn Close, Paul McCartney, Meryl Streep and More!

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

D'oh! The Simpsons is nearly 35 years old — but it feels like only yesterday that we met the cartoon family.

The Fox show debuted on December 17, 1989 and has aired over 700 episodes since. The Simpsons became the longest running prime-time animated series in 1997, surpassing The Flintstones .

It wasn't until nearly 25 years into their run, however, that creator Matt Groening put one mystery about the Simpson family to bed: where they live.

“Springfield was named after Springfield, Oregon,” Groening, 65, told Smithsonian magazine in 2012. Over the years Groening, who grew up in Portland, Oregon, kept the show’s location a secret because he didn’t “want to ruin it for people” who thought it might be in Ohio, or Massachusetts.

"The only reason is that when I was a kid, the TV show Father Knows Best took place in the town of Springfield, and I was thrilled because I imagined that it was the town next to Portland, my hometown," Groening revealed. "When I grew up, I realized it was just a fictitious name. I also figured out that Springfield was one of the most common names for a city in the U.S. In anticipation of the success of the show, I thought, 'This will be cool; everyone will think it’s their Springfield.' And they do."

Throughout its three-decade run there have been a lot of memorable performances and guest stars on The Simpsons — some of which you might not remember.

In fact, the show has had hundreds of guest stars, leading it to set the Guinness World Record for “most guest stars featured in a TV series” in 2016. High profile celebrities like Tom Hanks and Justin Bieber are some of the biggest stars to be given the Simpson makeover — but do you remember when Patrick Stewart or Glenn Close were made into animated characters?

What about Paul McCartney or Meryl Streep ? There are too many guest stars to keep track of, but we do have a list of some of the biggest names that you might’ve forgotten over the years, like the late Johnny Cash or Michael Jackson .

Fans tune in week after week to see what the OG family, which is made up of Homer ( Dan Castellaneta ) , Marge ( Julie Kavner ), Bart ( Nancy Cartwright ), Lisa ( Yeardley Smith ) and Maggie, get into, but the guests who stop by Springfield are equally as loved.

Keep scrolling to see which high-profile actors and musicians you might’ve missed on The Simpsons over the past 30 plus years.

Comments / 1

Related
Norwalk Reflector

Television Q&A: What happened to upcoming show with Susan Sarandon?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Back in January of this year a show called “Monarch” starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins was supposed to be on Fox. I have been looking for it ever since, but it has never appeared. What happened?. A: Instead of...
TV SERIES
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Streep
Person
Dan Castellaneta
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Nancy Cartwright
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Matt Groening
Person
Yeardley Smith
Person
Patrick Stewart
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Fox#Flintstones#Smithsonian
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy