Key quotes: Michigan players preview Georgia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina (6-6, 3-5 ACC) will play border rival South Carolina (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte next Thursday (11:30a.m./ESPN). This will be the 59th meeting between the two programs. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 35-19-4, winning the last matchup 24-20 in 2019. That matchup, also played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, was the first game of Mack Brown’s second tenure in Chapel Hill. It was also star quarterback Sam Howell’s first game as a Tar Heel. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl opens the door for Howell and others to potentially leave Chapel Hill the same way they arrived: with a tone-setting win for the program in a rivalry game.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO