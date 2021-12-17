ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Driver arrested 4 months after crash that killed Abigail Anderson

By BringMeTheNews
 7 days ago
Abigail Anderson (left) with her sister Gabe Grunewald (right).  Abigail Anderson, Instagram

A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in the Twin Cities this past August and authorities say she had methamphetamine and other drugs in her system when she fatally struck a 29-year-old Abigail Anderson.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights at around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 14.

At the scene, deputies learned that Anderson, of Minneapolis, had been struck by a motorist and injured. She later died at Regions Hospital.

Anderson, the sister of the late Gophers and Team USA track star Gabe Grunewald, was walking near the University of Minnesota's Elizabeth Lyle Robbie soccer stadium when the driver of a truck crashed into a parked car, sending both vehicles into Anderson. The Silverado Dotray was driving then crashed through a fence and went onto a nearby golf course, at which point she turned around and ran over Anderson before stopping on the road, according to the sheriff's office.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 45-year-old Melinda Jean Dotray, of Preston, Minnesota. She was arrested via warrant Thursday and booked into the Ramsey County jail. She will be charged with manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide and drug possession.

According to the sheriff's report, deputies found methamphetamine in the glove box while lab results revealed the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl in the Dotray's blood at the time of the crash.

Data obtained from the vehicle shows it was traveling between 62 and 64 mph at the time of the crash. Dotray is also accused of driving on the shoulder. Investigators cited speed and failure to maintain the lane as primary contributing factors to the crash.

Anderson's LinkedIn page states that she had worked as a pediatric nurse at Children's Minnesota for more than eight years, and also took a job at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing as a clinical instructor and teaching assistant.

