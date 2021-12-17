ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V COVID-19 shots less effective against Omicron -study

By Philip Blenkinsop
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and China’s Sinopharm as well as Russia’s Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, according to a study which has not yet been peer reviewed. The study – conducted by Humabs Biomed SA, a...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Sputnik#Covid#J J#Reuters#Humabs Biomed Sa#Vir Biotechnology#The Gamaleya Center#Humabs Biomed#Glaxosmithkline#Vir Biotech#Regeneron
Seeking Alpha

South Africa approves J&J's COVID-19 booster shot - Reuters

South Africa's health regulator has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine for a second dose or booster, Reuters reports. J&J shots had been approved for use as a second dose or booster at least two months after the completion of the person's primary vaccination, with either J&J's single-shot course or another approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

China expects COVID cases due to Games arrivals, flags Omicron risk

BEIJING (Reuters) -Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics said on Thursday they expect a “certain number” of COVID-19 cases in China due to foreigners arriving for the Games, and strongly urged participants to get vaccination boosters due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Officials also sought to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Oil prices stable as positive COVID news balances curbs

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly stable on Thursday as signs the worst effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant might be fairly containable were countered by new curbs amid surging case numbers. Brent crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.50 a barrel at 1414 GMT, after a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Case, vaccine data mark small victories in global Omicron battle

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON (Reuters) -Two vaccine makers said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta coronavirus variant, though public health experts warned the battle against COVID-19 was far from over. Similarly encouraging signs about hospitalisation rates emerged from South Africa...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Metro International

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca and Novavax said their vaccines offered protection against Omicron, as British data suggested the coronavirus variant might lead to proportionally fewer hospital admissions than Delta, supporting conclusions reached in South Africa. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. ASIA-PACIFIC. * China’s northwestern city of Xian has imposed tight curbs on...
WORLD
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data published on Wednesday,suggesting that the U.S. drugmaker's existing COVID-19 vaccine can help combat the new Omicron variant. Novavax's two-dose, protein-based vaccine was authorized for use this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy