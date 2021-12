Possible Book Of Boba Fett Plot Leaks (Grogu In Too?) & Ahsoka “Astrid” Character Details And Our World Between Worlds Fears | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! Have you missed us? Well, so did your bill that was due last week! Anyways, we have to talk about some possible Book of Boba Fett plot leaks and a possible Grogu cameo in the same show. Also, what if… Lando? However, it’s a big conversation about Ahsoka and the new character Astrid (Ivanna Sakhno) that gets us into the World Between Worlds, and our massive fears about what it could do to Star Wars. Also, there is some talk about the new game Star Wars: Eclipse! Alright, order, drink, pay, and get the frak out of here!

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO