Dir. Matthew Vaughn. UK. 2021. 131 mins. The King’s Man is a ’Kingsman’ prequel: the first Kingsman film released in 2015, the second in 2017, and this was originally set for release in November 2019. That’s a short enough timespan to suspect a the script might have been scrawled on the back of a fag packet and producer/director/co-writer Matthew Vaughn delivers little to contradict that. A slap-it-all-up-on-the-screen B-movie iteration of a Bond knock-off, The King’s Man is essentially an ode to the prowess of the great British Second Unit. All that effort, though, and technical know-how - not to mention risky stunt work - in the service of such a lacklustre spoof is a little depressing. In the way of the First World War which it chronicles, there simply aren’t enough good men or women to throw at The King’s Man who could make a difference.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO