Lesky’s Notes: There have been CBA negotiations!

As the lockout extends into its third week while feeling like it’s been on for about two years, we’re left with another week with essentially no news out there. The Mets and A’s did make their managerial hires and the Royals didn’t even have anyone interview, which is a bit of a surprise for me. I kind of thought the A’s would involve Pedro Grifol, but I’m glad they didn’t. I’m still a big fan of his and glad that he’s on the bench with Mike Matheny. But I did hear something on MLB Network Radio the other day regarding the lockout that drove me crazy. He said that he’d changed his tune on the lockout and was now pessimistic. His co-host asked what’s changed and he didn’t have an answer. Going into this, this particular host had a pretty similar thought to me. No talks in December, light talks in early January, ramp up and be done by February. Of course, the difference is that there have actually been some talks, which is better than no talks. Anyway, I just can’t see how you’d change your thought process if everything is going the way you though it would just a few weeks ago. That’s my lockout thought for the day.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO