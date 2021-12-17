ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lesky’s Notes: There have been CBA negotiations!

By David Lesky
Royals Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest news in baseball is the Mets managerial search, minor league signings and CBA negotiations. Given that the Mets managerial search is interesting for like a minute and minor league signings are only vaguely interesting (plus the Royals aren’t doing much), the news boils down to the CBA. I’m actually...

Royals Review

What do Royals fans want for Christmas?

Tis the season of gift giving and I hope John Sherman remembers it is far more rewarding to give than to receive. Royals fans won’t get the gifts they want this week - not because of supply chain issues - but because of an owner lockout and transaction freeze.
Royals Review

Lesky’s Notes: It’s never too early to think about the lineup

As the lockout extends into its third week while feeling like it’s been on for about two years, we’re left with another week with essentially no news out there. The Mets and A’s did make their managerial hires and the Royals didn’t even have anyone interview, which is a bit of a surprise for me. I kind of thought the A’s would involve Pedro Grifol, but I’m glad they didn’t. I’m still a big fan of his and glad that he’s on the bench with Mike Matheny. But I did hear something on MLB Network Radio the other day regarding the lockout that drove me crazy. He said that he’d changed his tune on the lockout and was now pessimistic. His co-host asked what’s changed and he didn’t have an answer. Going into this, this particular host had a pretty similar thought to me. No talks in December, light talks in early January, ramp up and be done by February. Of course, the difference is that there have actually been some talks, which is better than no talks. Anyway, I just can’t see how you’d change your thought process if everything is going the way you though it would just a few weeks ago. That’s my lockout thought for the day.
True Blue LA

Freddie Freeman contract details emerge

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn’t going to come cheap: he’s reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network. “Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me with what he’s accomplished,” Heyman said on...
FanSided

Carlos Correa made mistake turning down Detroit Tigers offer

The Detroit Tigers were perfectly positioned to sign Carlos Correa. His former manager, A.J. Hinch, was already on the bench. The Tigers were looking to come out of their rebuild and had plenty of money to spend. That was proven with their reported offer to Correa – a ten year deal worth $275 million.
enstarz.com

Kimera Bartee Cause of Death at 49: Detroit Tigers First Base Coach Last Moments Alive Revealed

It has come to the attention of numerous fans that the first base coach of the Detroit Tigers, Kimera Bartee, passed away on Monday, December 20, at the age of 49 years old. Tigers' Executive Vice President and General Manager Al Avila confirmed the tragic news on Twitter. He posted, "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base coach Kimera Bartee suddenly passed away on Monday at the age of 49."
Sports Illustrated

Mets Add Former 2018 AL Rookie Of Year Candidate On Minor League Deal

Although all MLB transactions are currently frozen due to the lockout, teams can still add players on minor league contracts. And on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Mets did just that, signing outfielder Daniel Palka to a minor league deal. Palka, 30, appeared in 154 MLB games with the Chicago White Sox from 2018-19.
Empire Sports Media

Projecting the Mets’ 2022 lineup after offseason additions

The New York Mets didn’t perform well on offense last year despite having some heavy names: Francisco Lindor, Dominic Smith, Michael Conforto, and Jeff McNeil failed to show consistency at the plate, which was odd given their excellent careers. The group did have some stellar performers that helped the...
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Carlos Correa’s contract demands could scare off Yankees, other bidders

Someone will show Carlos Correa the money. It just might not be the Chicago Cubs. According to 670 The Score, the Cubs could be scared off the shortstop’s contract demands. There remains mutual interest between the Cubs and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, according to multiple sources. ... For the Cubs, the length of Correa’s contract is going to be key in their pursuit. The Cubs understand it’s going to take a long-term commitment to land Correa and have serious interest in him, but they’d rather not go 10 years in length, sources said. “The Cubs have the money to sign Correa,” a source said. “However, the only hesitation is about the length of the deal – not the annual average value of the contract.”
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Could LA Trade for Matt Olson if They Can’t Sign Freddie Freeman?

The rumors that have linked the Los Angeles Dodgers with Freddie Freeman are very intriguing, but if we’re being honest, LA signing the 2020 MVP when the lockout ends still seems like a long shot. While the Dodgers will likely be in the mix if he decides to sign elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves are still the favorites to retain the player often referred to as this generation’s ‘Mr. Brave.’ If LA pulls off another offseason stunner by signing Freeman that would be great. But, if it doesn’t happen, the team could pivot towards a trade for A’s All-Star first baseman, Matt Olson.
FanSided

3 contracts Cubs can trade to free up room for Carlos Correa

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Carlos Correa, so much so the free agent shortstop even admitted he’d want to play at Wrigley Field. The fit isn’t so simple, though. Correa’s contract demands are hefty, and there’s no evidence thus far the Cubs are interested in paying anywhere close to $300 million for his services, especially not during a lockout where communication between players and teams is tough to come by. Any free agent leaks were typically aged a few weeks from pre-lockout times, rather than fresh off the presses.
FanSided

Yankees announce final 2022 coaching staff with surprise former player

Hope you like Christmas surprises, because the New York Yankees delivered you one on Tuesday evening, finally naming the additional two hitting coaches we’d long been promised following the promotion of minor-league hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson to top dog. The good news? There’s a former Yankee involved!. The...
FanSided

What would a Yankees-Brewers Luke Voit trade look like?

There’s no denying Luke Voit is a fan favorite. But there’s also no doubt the New York Yankees played a role in souring the relationship with their first baseman this past season. As a result, we don’t know where Voit stands with the organization heading into 2022.
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals shouldn’t sign Trevor Story

Why the St. Louis Cardinals shouldn’t sign Trevor Story: look no further than Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker, the organizations future in the infield. Early in the offseason, there was a lot of talk about the St. Louis Cardinals being a legitimate player for free-agent shortstop Trevor Story. On the surface, it made a lot of sense. There is a need at shortstop – Paul DeJong is slated to be the Opening Day starter – and signing Story to a multi-year deal could convince his friend and former teammate Nolan Arenado not to opt out of his contract after the 2022 season.
