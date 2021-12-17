ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Healthy Recipes to Promote Graceful Aging

By Laura Rege
marthastewart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Stewart, our founder, has long advocated...

www.marthastewart.com

Allrecipes.com

12 Healthy and Delicious Cauliflower Recipes

Cauliflower is one of the most nutritious vegetables out there: It's high in fiber and B, C, and K vitamins, and it promotes digestion, circulation, and even memory. Fortunately, making cauliflower delicious isn't difficult at all. This member of the Brassicaceae family is delightful roasted and blended into soups, and it even makes a healthier substitute for potatoes and rice. It's also very receptive to seasoning, and even the simplest cauliflower dishes can be loaded with flavor. These healthy cauliflower recipes will win over the pickiest of eaters while filling them up with the good stuff, too.
RECIPES
CBS Austin

Put a heart-healthy spin on some of your favorite holiday recipes

Did you know that adults can gain up to 2lbs during the holidays? Obesity is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, but a few simple changes can turn some favorite holiday recipes into heart-healthy treats. Dr. Preston Mason, who’s on the faculty at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School is here now with important facts about heart disease, and joining him is celebrity chef Millie Peartree, with some heart-healthy, holiday meal hacks.
AUSTIN, TX
lakecountybloom.com

Peppermint Dreams and Why Your Positive Thoughts Can Help Promote a Healthy Brain

What is it about Christmas that leaves most of us feeling nostalgic?. Is it a notion or a magical childhood for the fortunate filled with wonder looking back as they grow old?. I was one of the lucky ones who had an imagination-inspired childhood – being allowed to express dreams and hopes of what I wanted the world to be. I thank my mother for that.
LIFESTYLE
thechalkboardmag.com

The Food Babe's Healthy Artichoke Dip Recipe

Don’t let a commitment to healthful eating keep you from enjoying the traditional recipe you love best. The truth is that some recipes can easily be ‘cleaned up’ by swapping out fake, processed ingredients for whole, nourishing ingredients that your body actually knows how to digest. Vani Hari a.k.a The Food Babe certainly knows this and shared an unexpected recipe for healthy artichoke dip with us when we interviewed her earlier this fall.
RECIPES
Martha Stewart
The Independent

15 best healthy cookbooks: Easy recipes to take with you into 2022

It used to be that new year healthy-eating kicks were framed as punishment for an indulgent December. But it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom – thankfully there is new breed of recipe books that aim to empower you to make the right choices for you, but which can still help you take advantage of the metaphorical clean slate that January can offer.We have found a wide range of titles that will give you the inspiration you need to start whipping up healthy – and tasty – meals.We know that healthy means something different to everyone, so we...
RECIPES
phillyvoice.com

Healthy Recipe: South Philly Vegan Meatballs

Who says you can’t have spaghetti and meatballs just because you're vegan? These South Philly vegan meatballs are loaded with flavor and can be enjoyed by all!. • 1 can of chickpeas (15-oz.), drained and rinsed (save the liquid) •. 1.5 onions, diced. •. 3 garlic cloves, chopped. •. 1 carrot, large,...
RECIPES
whatsupnw.com

6 Healthy and Easy to Make Breakfast Recipes

Want to prepare a healthy breakfast but not enough time in the morning? With these breakfast recipes, you will take the daily dose of nutrition in no time. A popular breakfast ingredient used in almost every part of the globe is Oats. It is nutritious and delicious. Here is the recipe.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Buckwheat Pancake Recipes for a Healthy Whole-Grain Breakfast

Pancakes just taste better when they're made from scratch, and these better-for-you whole-grain pancake recipes made with buckwheat are no exception! Buckwheat pancakes have a rich nutty flavor, light texture, and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, too. Choose from fluffy overnight sourdough buckwheat pancakes, savory buckwheat blinis, blueberry banana buckwheat pancakes, and more. They're a great choice for anyone following a gluten-free, vegetarian diet.
RECIPES
westrivereagle.com

Recipes and Reflections from Granny Grace

With the winter holiday season in full swing, I humbly offer my “recipe” for a Happy Holiday: “Don’t sweat the small stuff…and remember, it’s all small stuff.” Don’t try to make everything perfect. Just relax and let it be what it is. Focus on the people instead of the food, decorations, gifts, or whatever. Just enjoy and love the people. The rest is just details.
RECIPES
The Independent

11 best healthy food subscription boxes: From recipe kits to snacks and smoothies

When it comes to looking after our bodies – something we tend to be super-focused on in the New Year – the first thing to consider is always what we’re fuelling ourselves with.Food is fundamental to our physical and mental wellbeing. It impacts everything from our energy levels to our skin, our mood to our weight. But eating right isn’t always straightforward – there’s a lot to think about. Portion sizes, cooking methods and the ingredients themselves all contribute to a dish’s benefits or drawbacks.If you want to start eating more balanced, nutritious meals but find you lack the time,...
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Our Food Editors' Favorite New Recipes of 2021

After looking back at the many recipes they developed, tested, and tasted over the last year, the food editors from Martha Stewart Living share the ones they'll now be making on repeat. One of our favorite holiday traditions has become getting together with our test kitchen team to look back...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

These Are Joanna Gaines’ Most-Loved Christmas Traditions

You watch Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, read about her family on her personal blog and copy her farmhouse chic decorating style. But do you know how Jo celebrates the holidays?. She recently shared her most-loved Christmas traditions in her magazine, Magnolia Journal. Here’s a sneak peek at what Joanna...
RECIPES
Well+Good

3 Delicious Recipes Starring Chickpeas, the Longevity-Promoting Legume Dietitians Can’t Get Enough Of

As cool as it is to see chickpea-based products like chips and pasta taking over grocery store aisles, sometimes it's good to go back to the basics, celebrating the legume in its unprocessed, glorious form. That's exactly how the vegan protein is consumed in Mediterranean countries, ground zero for the oft-praised Mediterranean diet. One serving of chickpeas has 11 grams of fiber and 39 grams of protein per cup, making it a food dietitians regularly recommend to eaters of all types.
RECIPES
phillyvoice.com

Healthy Recipe: Veggie n’ Hummus Grilled Whole-Wheat Pizza

Are you in need of some healthy game day recipes? Try this delicious veggie n’ hummus grilled whole-wheat pizza. Made with fresh vegetables, a mix of cheeses, and hummus, this crowd pleaser will quickly become a game day staple. Veggie n’ Hummus Grilled Whole-Wheat Pizza. Ingredients:. • 1...
RECIPES
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Wide Open Eats

recipes

What do you do when the chocolate cravings hit, but you don't have time to bake? You make a chocolate mug cake. Mug cakes are simple cakes baked in the microwave. They're slightly larger than a cupcake but without the mess of frosting. The cook time is less than one minute, perfect for those late-night cravings. This dessert recipe is simple for home cooks or first-time bakers.
RECIPES
MedicineNet.com

Which Nuts Are Good for Your Heart? Top 5 Heart-Healthy Nuts

Almost all nuts contain a good amount of healthy fats and are good for your heart. Here are the top 5 healthiest nuts. Almost all nuts contain a good amount of healthy fats and are good for your heart. However, some nuts are healthier than others. Here are the top...
NUTRITION

