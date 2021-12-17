14 Healthy Recipes to Promote Graceful Aging

Cauliflower is one of the most nutritious vegetables out there: It's high in fiber and B, C, and K vitamins, and it promotes digestion, circulation, and even memory. Fortunately, making cauliflower delicious isn't difficult at all. This member of the Brassicaceae family is delightful roasted and blended into soups, and it even makes a healthier substitute for potatoes and rice. It's also very receptive to seasoning, and even the simplest cauliflower dishes can be loaded with flavor. These healthy cauliflower recipes will win over the pickiest of eaters while filling them up with the good stuff, too.
