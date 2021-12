SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the omicron variant outbreak growing larger every day, the owners of San Francisco’s popular Zuni Cafe have announced they will be requiring indoor diners to not only provide the city mandated proof of COVID vaccination but also confirmation they have gotten a booster shot. They said the requirement — the toughest of any San Francisco restaurant — was being instituted to protect the health of its staff from the extremely contagious strain. “We remain disinterested in invading your medical records and we have a strong desire to keep the guests and workers of Zuni Cafe safe,”...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO