POTUS

U.S. ends talks over compensation for families separated under Trump

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government has ended settlement talks between the Justice Department and lawyers representing migrant families separated...

www.cbsnews.com

Guest
6d ago

I can not believe he is even thinking about paying them. Crap happens when you are entering a country illegally. Go to the middle east and see what happens.

Reply(7)
128
Common Sense
5d ago

Truly ridiculous. All the hardships these illegals inflict on themselves to travel to the US and the second they get here it's our fault and our problem and our responsibility to fix.. no it is NOT!! We need a president to enforce our immigration laws.

Reply(2)
74
Marconius
6d ago

It's their fault...!!! They were involved in criminal activity & got caught ...... fortunately for them we don't shoot on sight like other countries have been shown to do.

Reply(2)
82
Related
Fronteras Desk

ACLU resumes lawsuit for separated families as Biden administration exits talks

The ACLU is resuming a lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of migrant families separated under the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy. More than 5,000 children were separated from their parents under the zero tolerance policy’s year-long run. The ACLU filed a class action lawsuit in Arizona seeking damages on their behalf.
U.S. POLITICS
UpNorthLive.com

US withdraws from settlement talks for families separated at border

WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. government has withdrawn from settlement negotiations with migrant families who were separated at the southern border. The move comes after eight months of discussions and controversy over reports that payments to immigrants who illegally entered the U.S. and were separated from their families during the Trump administration could be compensated as much as $450k per person — or $1 million per family.
IMMIGRATION
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Explosive report: Trump admin 'criminally negligent' in 'undermining' COVID response

Cases of the coronavirus are up 24 percent, and cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in at least 39 states. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by Dr. Uché Blackstock and Kurt Bardella to discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to “undermine” the initial coronavirus response in the U.S. and the responsibility the administration bears for the current situation in the country. Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump

In yet another transparent move to deflect and delay, former President Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that her pending and very active investigations into Trump and his company’s business practices are politically motivated and violate his constitutional rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POTUS
Politics
Immigration
U.S. Politics
Axios

Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community. What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."
POTUS
MSNBC

Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans

Rachel Maddow reports on a new lawsuit by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen against Donald Trump for abusing his power over the Bureau of Prisons and the DOJ to send Cohen back to prison (from home confinement) because Cohen wrote a book critical of Trump, and points out the extreme peril of a president willing to abuse his power that way.Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
