AHS Singers Market raises funds for New York trip

Claira Dannefer (right) looks at a table filled with bierocks and soup for sale from Dighton Tokoi (left) during the AHS Singers Market Wednesday afternoon. Lydia Kautz • Reflector-Chronicle

The AHS Singers have an opportunity of a lifetime — to travel to New York and perform in Carnegie Hall.

But that kind of trip is expensive. Students will collectively have to raise thousands of dollars to pay their way.

They’ve been raising funds for the trip. Late this week, they held the Singers Market where they sold goods — everything from handmade jewelry to home baked bread — at a small vendor fair in the Abilene High School commons.

A storm interfered with the event Wednesday, prompting the postponement of the concert that was supposed to take place after the market.

But students were still able to make some money.

Lynette Boelling was present with her granddaughter, AHS senior Naomi Dannefer, selling items she made herself to raise cash for her granddaughter’s trip.

Over tables of painted rocks, jewelry, luminaries and homemade bath bombs and soap, she and her granddaughter talked about the fundraiser and the upcoming New York trip.

“I’ve donated to my granddaughter and my daughter,” Boelling said. “They’re both going to go.”

She said her family will have to raised “close to $2,000” to pay for the excursion, but Dannefer said she believed it was possible.

Aside from performing in Carnegie Hall, the group will attend a show on Broadway, which Dannefer said she is especially excited about.

“I’m so excited to see that show,” she said. “I love theater and musicals and I’m super pumped. And to get to hang out with my mom in a big city and my friends that I’ve met — I’m super excited.”

It’s most likely the only chance she will ever have to do such a thing — to sing in Carnegie Hall, she said.

So she’s very pleased to have the chance.

“I’m just overjoyed that we get to do it this year because of all of the COVID stuff and all of the things being shut down,” Dannefer said. “I’m just excited to get back to traveling again.”

Junior Zoe Millner took part in the Singers Market as well. She will also take part in the New York trip.

“I’m looking forward to being able to actually go and sing in Carnegie Hall,” she said.

As with Dannefer, Millner is eager to see a Broadway show.

She said she is not terribly nervous about performing in Carnegie Hall, but looks forward to the “new and cool” experiences she will come away from the trip with, as well as bonding with her friends.

Millner hopes the group will come away from the event with an award of some sort.

She still has a little more than $1,000 to raise for the trip, she said.

But Millner believes she can make it happen.

“We live in small-town USA, so seeing a big city and just getting all those new experiences with all my friends is going to be really fun,” Millner said.