Videos of the Week

DENVER (CBS4) — Brazen thieves drove 11 trucks and SUVS off the lot of a dealership in Denver on Saturday morning. The owner of Truck Kings says thieves broke in and ripped a safe off the wall which held keys to all the vehicles. (credit: Abe Aryan) This happened before 9 a.m. at the lot near Alameda and Federal. The stolen vehicles include a blue Dodge Ram 1500, a white GMC Denali, and a black Jeep Wrangler Sahara. “Auto theft is skyrocketing, I’m probably the fifth or sixth dealer I’ve heard of this happening to recently,” owner Abe Aryan told CBS4. The owner say the value of the stolen trucks is well over half a million dollars. (credit: Abe Aryan) Denver police are investigating the case. The owner is asking if anyone recognizes the thieves or sees one of the stolen vehicles to call police.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO