Syracuse postpones two games due to COVID-19 issues

By Ashton Pollard about 7 hours
 7 days ago
Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

COVID-19 protocols continue to impact college basketball games across the country, and Syracuse is the latest team added to the list.

On Friday, the university announced their Dec. 18 game against Lehigh as well as their Dec. 21 game against Cornell have been postponed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for intercollegiate athletics all over the country,” athletic director John Wildhack said. “Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities. While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape.”

There has yet to be a decision on whether the games will be rescheduled for later in the season. With the contests off the schedule for the moment, Syracuse’s next game is now Dec. 29 against Georgia Tech.

The Syracuse women’s basketball team will play their game against UMBC as planned on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

The Orange are on a two-game losing skid after facing Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden and falling to Georgetown in Washington D.C. on Dec. 7. They are now 5-5 on the season with only ACC games remaining on the schedule for now.

Other ACC games affected by COVID

The Orange aren’t the only ACC team dealing with COVID-related cancellations.

Because UCLA is having issues with the virus, they had to cancel their game against UNC on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. The game will not be rescheduled.

On Thursday, South Carolina announced they would be without six of their players when they face in-state foe Clemson as a result of both injuries and COVID protocols.

Other high-profile cancellations include Ohio State-Kentucky and Penn State-VCU. Kentucky is still in Las Vegas as part of the CBS Sports Classic, which opens the door for a potential showdown with UNC due to their cancellation. Neither team has announced the game yet, but Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that the blue-blood matchup is likely to occur.

