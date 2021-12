The Dadline mail stocking is filled with questions from parents who need a little advice this holiday season. Read on. Yule love it!. My daughter loves her Elf on the Shelf, which “flies” back and forth to the North Pole every night with, ahem, a little help! However, the tradition has become inconvenient and tiring for me lately because my daughter no longer lives at home and actually attends an out of state college. At what point does Mr. Elf return to the North Pole for good? I’m exhausted!

