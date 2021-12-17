When you think about some of the world’s greatest brands, they have one thing in common — a devoted base of customers. When Apple releases a new product, there are people on the hook for days all over the world. When Warren Buffet invests or buys a company, there’s a large group of investors that follow suit. When Jeff Bezos speaks, all of the business world pays attention. Today, over four and a half billion people use the Internet every day. We live in a time of unparalleled access to opportunity that can reach your ideal target consumers. There’s never been a better time to build an iconic brand that attracts some of those four and a half billion potential consumers. Iconic brands have a loyal following, and it’s not an accident how they reached that position. As someone who keeps a pulse on industry trends, Shyon Keoppel used cutting edge strategies to build big brands, and leveraged effective principles to continue to keep those brands reaching high levels of success.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO