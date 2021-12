Opera has announced that it will be integrating Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform that will give users in-browser access to thousands of decentralised app (dApps) that live on the Polygon network. The firm has been making it easier for users to interact with Web3 in recent years and this is just the latest move in that direction. It said Polygon integration will be available in early 2022.

