C.D. Starlighters 4-H Club News

By Marie Brand
swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regular meeting of the C.D. Starlighters 4-H club was held on Dec. 5, at the Retail Rebel. President Kerrigan called the meeting to order at 2:24...

www.swiowanewssource.com

reportertoday.com

Seekonk Lions Club News

The holiday season is here with a New Year approaching. 2021, was a successful year for the Seekonk Lions Club with 2022 looking to be just as fruitful. Our Annual Oktoberfest raised over $4,000. Our annual Golf Tournament at Wannamoisett Country Club brought in close to $7000. And, of course our world famous clam boils adding to our kitty.
SEEKONK, MA
whitehallledger.com

BY's 4-H Club December Meeting Minutes

The BY's 4-H club met on December 4th at the fire hall to get our cookies ready for caroling. We went to the Meadowlark Manor, and to both Liberty Place locations. We brought them cookies and sang Christmas carols. We returned to the fire hall had our meeting, ate food, and had our Christmas party. We did a white elephant gift exchange this year.
POLITICS
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News – Dec. 16

December 21 – Consumer Decision Making Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. 24-27 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays. January 3 – Extension Office Closed for New Years. 9 – 15 -Brown County Youth Fair. 17 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Geauga County Maple Leaf

4-H News

The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club had a meeting on Nov. 21 at Munson Town Hall. All beef kids met at 1 p.m. and discussed changes in the fair rules and upcoming nutrition clinic on Nov. 17. The beef kids also received their new project books. The business meeting began...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
lmgraphic.com

Logan Loganeers 4-H Club officers

Winnebago County Logan Loganeers 4-H club officers for the year are pictured above (L-R): Lane Rygh, treasurer; Allison Rygh president; and Justin Rygh, vice president. Not pictured is Kenlie Greenfield, secretary.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Mineral County Miner

Mineral County 4-H lights up Creede

CREEDE — The Mineral County 4-H group hit Basham Park on Sunday, Dec. 5, and turned the entire area into a holiday wonderland with the help of several volunteers and community members. “It was a really great day,” said Mineral County 4-H Program Coordinator Sunday Cook. The day...
MINERAL COUNTY, CO
timesvirginian.com

Happiness is 4-H

What do so many children ask for on Christmas? A pony or horse! To better prepare them for horse ownership, have them learn all they can as a member of the Appomattox 4-H Horse & Pony Club. This club meets at 6 p.m., on the third Monday of each month...
APPOMATTOX, VA
tsnews.com

4-H fundraiser with holiday flare

GARDEN PLAIN – The Quail Valley 4-H club is raising funds for the Wichita Children’s Home with a festive holiday game.The Grinch will be visiting homes in the Garden Plain area with a traveling sign. For a suggested donation of $10 residents can pick the house he visits next. A $5 donation will let you move the Grinch from your yard or another person’s yard. The fun will run throughout the month of December.“We hope this is a fun activity for Garden Plain resident to enjoy in the month of Decem...
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
stoughtonnews.com

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation hosting art contest

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off a contest that challenges all 4-H members to explore their creativity. The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts Art Contest is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through Dec. 31.
WISCONSIN STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County 4-H Beef Weigh-In Sunday

As preparations are underway for the 2022 Greene County Fair, an important livestock event is coming up this weekend. The 4-H Beef Weigh-In will be at the show ring on the Greene County Fairgrounds Sunday starting at 1pm. Greene County Extension Director Lori Mannel says 4-H’ers can bring their livestock from 1-2:30pm and retinal imaging will take place from 2:30-4pm. She adds they will also accept beef weigh-ins from 4-H’ers from other counties, but you must contact the Greene County Extension office in Jefferson prior to Sunday’s event.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
pelicanrapidspress.com

Norwegian Grove 4-H raises funds for benefit

The Norwegian Grove 4-H club raised $720 with the Brownies for the Brody (Seter) and Ariana (Christenson) fundraiser at Oktoberfest. “Special thanks to our community, Tammy’s Treats, and the Cal Mielke 4-H Grant for your support,” noted Katie Nordick, Norwegian Grove 4-H Adult Leader.
CHARITIES
backroadsnews.com

4-H to partner with Meadowlark Hospice

River Valley 4-H announced a new partnership with Meadowlark Hospice. The two organizations are developing a new program called 5H which stands for Head, Heart, Hands, Health, and Hospice. The mission is to provide indirect monthly community service to support Meadowlark Hospice staff, adult volunteers, and patients. This provides a great opportunity to educate our 4-H youth about Hospice care. …
CHARITIES
swiowanewssource.com

Heritage House Guild

The Heritage House Guild met on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with 16 members and four guests present. Actives Coordinator, Gabby Petersen, and Sales Director, Kennedy Freund, thanked the Guild for their service and presented each with volunteer sweater to wear when we are serving. Gabby asked us to use a sign up sheet for serving at Wine and Cheese.
SOCIETY
Post Register

4-H state president prepares for future

Idaho State 4-H President Caleb Hampton pledged to a life of helping people and he’s got a plan for how he’s going to do it. The Mackay High School senior’s “dream job” is to be a geographic information system specialist. Using satellites, maps, eyewitness accounts and a metal detector, Hampton wants to go to Germany and recover the bodies of World War II soldiers who are listed as missing in action.
IDAHO STATE
The Waynedale News

4-H Receives Regal Rexnord Grant

Allen County 4-H Clubs recently received a $500 grant from Regal Rexnord. Pictured from left to right are Stephanie Bailey (Allen County 4-H Board 6ecretary), Sam Spieth (Advanced Development Engineer with Regal Rexnord), Ashley Kendall (Allen County 4-H Board member), and Jeff Hall (Technology Manager with Regal Rexnord). 4-H is...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
swiowanewssource.com

United Methodist Women Unit Meeting

The United Methodist Women’s December Unit Meeting was held Friday, Dec. 10 with a 1:30 p.m. Christmas Tea. There were 19 members and nine guests present. The Tea was hosted by the Executive Board, who served sandwiches, cookies, and candy. Ginger Thomas and Madonna Nisson were in charge of decorations.
RELIGION
timespub.com

4-H ‘Pronking Pacas’ take awards

Bucks County 4-H held their Achievement Award night Friday, December 10th, at Delaware Valley University. The award ceremony recognizes all members and volunteers that make a difference in 4-H. Bucks County Pronking Pacas 4-H club from Harley Hill Farm in Quakertown had three members that received awards for their project...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
1380kcim.com

Arcadia 4-H Club Donates Stuffed Animals To St. Anthony Prior To Merger With Larger Club

Photo (l to r): Collin Vonnahme, Kendra, Cara and Anna Schuette. With just four members left and declining enrollment, members of the Arcadia Energetics 4-H Club recently voted to close their chapter and merge with the Carroll Champs. Prior to that merger, however, the Arcadia Energetics made their fourth and final donation of 105 stuffed animals to St. Anthony Regional Hospital. “Our group decided it was time to merge with a larger group, but we didn’t want to give up our tradition of donating toys to kids at St. Anthony,” says Kendra Schuette, club president. […] “With some of the funds we had left in our club account, we decided to purchase and donate them instead of collecting from the community, like we have in the past. In all, we have donated over 650 toys to the hospital. We hope that kids coming to St. Anthony will love the stuffed animal they receive and feel better soon.” Schuette says they also want to thank Beth Wittrock at the Flower Shack in Arcadia for helping make this donation possible. The stuffed animals will be given to children who are patients in the clinic, the emergency department, the surgical center or are admitted as a patient at St. Anthony.
ARCADIA, IA

