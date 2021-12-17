C.D. Starlighters 4-H Club News

Photo (l to r): Collin Vonnahme, Kendra, Cara and Anna Schuette. With just four members left and declining enrollment, members of the Arcadia Energetics 4-H Club recently voted to close their chapter and merge with the Carroll Champs. Prior to that merger, however, the Arcadia Energetics made their fourth and final donation of 105 stuffed animals to St. Anthony Regional Hospital. “Our group decided it was time to merge with a larger group, but we didn’t want to give up our tradition of donating toys to kids at St. Anthony,” says Kendra Schuette, club president. […] “With some of the funds we had left in our club account, we decided to purchase and donate them instead of collecting from the community, like we have in the past. In all, we have donated over 650 toys to the hospital. We hope that kids coming to St. Anthony will love the stuffed animal they receive and feel better soon.” Schuette says they also want to thank Beth Wittrock at the Flower Shack in Arcadia for helping make this donation possible. The stuffed animals will be given to children who are patients in the clinic, the emergency department, the surgical center or are admitted as a patient at St. Anthony.

ARCADIA, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO