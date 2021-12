CrossifreX is quite an intriguing project, not only because it’s bringing Smilegate’s insanely popular multiplayer shooter to western audiences, but also because its promise of a full-fledged single player campaign developed by Remedy Entertainment is an inherently salivating one. Ahead of its looming launch, a bunch of media outlets got to go hands-on with a chunk of the game’s single player campaign, and as such, new details and new gameplay footage have emerged as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO