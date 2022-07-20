Best Golf Hip Flasks 2022

Best Golf Hip Flasks

A wee tipple on the golf course can lighten the mood in even the toughest round. That means a nice hip flask is one of the best golf accessories to add to your golfing setup! Additionally not only does it add to your experience but to your playing partners to boot. Offer them a drink after nine holes and you’ll be the most popular person on the fairways.

There are some golf-specific hip flasks out there and others that are more generic that will do the job very nicely. So take a look at our list below, where we'll be running you through the best golf hip flasks on the market right now. Additionally be sure to take a look at some of our other gear guides too, such as the best golf drinks bottles and mugs , the best golf bags , or the best golf tops .

NPGD Golf Hip Flask

Comes with golfing accessories Belt loop allows you to attach to golf bag Leather covering won’t be to all tastes

This hip flask from NPGD is a real golfer’s friend. Not only does it carry your valuable liquor, but it also offers – tees, a pitchfork and two snap-off markers. With a volume of 8oz, or just over 200ml, there’s space for a good few shots of your favourite tipple.

The leather covering protects the flask itself, which is Stainless Steel and the handy belt loop means you could attach it to the outside of your bag if you need quick access to some “aiming fluid.” The accessories are good quality and the tee holders can, of course, be refilled. And when you run out, why not re-stock them with some of the best golf tees on the market?

Savage Round Hip Flask

Glass window to see contents Stylish finishNon-attached lid

This stylish Stainless Steel flask stands out because of its funky porthole-style window. One of the most annoying features of a smaller flask is not knowing how much whisky, run, brandy or cognac you have left to enjoy – There are no such problems with the Savage flask – you can see easily… No more peering down into the lid and shaking the contents around…

The lid is the only issue here – As it’s not attached, you have to take a bit of care with it – A flask with no lid is about as much use as a chocolate tea pot! It’s quite small at just 142 ml so perhaps not ideal if you’re in a booze-loving fourball… But, it’s just right for a wee drop on a cold day when you’re out on your own or with a regular playing partner. A nice touch is that this flask can be engraved if you so wish. If you're looking to add a personal touch to your other golfing equipment, why not check out our guide on some of the best personalized golf balls .

Palm City Products Hip Flask Gift Set

Comes with two shot glasses Golf theme styling Lid not attached

This is a nice gift set for a golfing friend or family member. It’s a Stainless Steel flask and, at nearly 300ml volume – it’s a decent-sized flask. And with its round shape and the fore on the front, its also a very stylish model.

The good news is that it also comes with a funnel and two shot glasses, making it easy to pour your liquor into the flask and head off on your round. Watch out for the lid on this one though, as it is not attached, and is therefore very easy to lose. It comes boxed so is ideal as a present. speaking of presents also take a look at some of the best golf gifts for men and best golf gifts for women too.

Stanley Adventure ECYCLE Hip Flask

Durable Easy to clean Not going to wow your playing partners with its looks

At 199ml capacity, this hip flask from Stanley is made from recycled plastic. If you’re not too worried about looks and are after something highly durable, this could be the hip flask for you. For a plastic hip flask, this does have a cool streamlined look and will fit nicely into any small pocket in your golf bag. It’s dishwasher friendly and comes with a lifetime guarantee, making it a really sturdy piece of kit.

Aspinal of London Double Hip Flask

Take two spirits Great quality Won’t go in the dishwasher

This flask is perfect for a couple who have different tastes – put a different drink in each of the flasks and mix and match. It’s a quality piece of equipment that looks great in its leather binding. Each flask is kept in place with a popper and the soft lining adds a touch of class to the finish. While it is perfect for a couple, it is also great if you want to offer a playing partner a choice mid-way through your round.

Harris Tweed Black Watch Tartan Hip Flask

Stylish Scottish, golfy finish Classic pocket shape Tweed covering not ideal in wetter conditions

This great-looking flask inspires thoughts of the Scottish links. It’s definitely a good choice for the golfing whisky fan. At 170ml capacity, it’s a decent size and the curved, pocket shape finish means it will slot easily into a small space in the golf bag. It’s a traditional look and we particularly like the traditional lid attachment – flip open and don’t worry, there’ll be no scrabbling around on the tee in a frantic search for it! Why not bring one of the best golf bottles with you on your round and start pouring a measure for each member of your fourball!

Georg Jensen Sky Stainless Steel Hip Flask

Super stylish Big capacity Modern look won’t suit all

This sleek and stylish flask from Georg Jensen will turn the heads of your playing partners when you take it out of the bag. With a volume of 430ml, it’s a good size so ideal if you want to cater for a thirsty fourball.

The lid is attached by an attractive leather strap and it comes with a funnel. It’s not really a pocket flask but is ideal for golf as it’s sleek enough at just 11cm high to fit into any bag. Overall, this is a funky and practical hip flask for a golfer, but if liquor is not your drink, why not take a look at our guide on the best golf drinks cooler bags .

Personalised Store Golf Hip Flask

Funny Attached lid Not largest capacity at just 170ml

This super-fun hip flask is guaranteed to give your playing partners a laugh. It’s made from stainless steel and has an attached lid. It’s good value and, although not the best quality flask you can buy, it’s durable enough to last well. This is a good one for an amusing gift to a golfing buddy - one of the best golf hip flasks out there.

How we test golf equipment

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. Product reviews on golf accessories are carried out by all members of the Golf Monthly team. All of our writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases while conveying the pros and cons of each item eloquently. Getting into specifics, we test golf accessories outdoors on premium golf courses to get a thorough understanding on what design features each accessory offers.

Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews, so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more about our methodology, see our guide on how Golf Monthly tests products .

What to Consider when purchasing a new golf hip flask

Hip flasks come in all shapes, sizes and models. That means there is a lot to consider when buying a golf hip flask, so what should you look out for?

1. Size

Depending on whether you're serving drinks for a fourball or just want your own little tipple at the tenth, size can impact the weight of your golf bag, so it is important to think about how big you want your flask to be. Having said that, you still want something relatively streamlined that will fit neatly into a golf bag pocket and will be easily accessible as and when required.

2. Material

Metal hip flasks are perhaps the most common flask on the market. But you can buy hipflasks that are made of leather, plastic and even glass. Depending on the style of hip flask you want, think about the material they are made from and their durability too and bear in mind that not all of the best hip flasks are made of metal.

3. The lid

Having a wet golf bag is bad enough, but having a golf bag that is flooded and stained by liquor is even worse. For that reason, ensuring you have a good screw-top lid that will stay on and locked when you're playing is very important. Plus, many golf flasks come with lids that are detachable which can also be something you want to avoid. A detachable lid is very easy to lose on the course, so for that reason, look for a flask that has a lid that is connected to the neck of the bottle.

While hip flasks are a great accessory to have on the course, we have plenty of other guides on the best golf accessories you should keep in your bag, like our guide on the best ball markers , best golf mugs and bottles and best golf tees .

FAQs

Are you allowed to drink alcohol while playing golf?

That depends on the rules of the club you are playing at. Most of the time clubs will allow you to drink alcohol during your round, so long as you are respectful of the club rules and other players on the course. Many more traditional clubs will have stricter rules on what you can and cannot do on the course though and you need to check those before you play.





Does alcohol affect a players golfing ability?

Most of the time, yes, alcohol will generally affect a players ability to play good golf and while it affects different players in different ways, it can, for the most part, hinder your performance. While some players like a little tipple on the course to cure the nerves or the yips, others prefer to wait until the 19th hole, to ensure their accuracy and game are at the best they can be.

What liquors should you put in a golf hip flask?

That depends on the type of alcohol you like to drink. Traditionally, most golfers playing on a cold wet day in the UK would have put a Scottish whiskey in their flask. But you can put any alcohol you like in your flask, from rum to vodka.

