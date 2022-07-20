ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Best Golf Drinks Bottles And Mugs 2022

By Fergus Bisset
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

Best Golf Drinks Bottles And Mugs

When out on the golf course, it’s important that you stay hydrated and energized. Taking sufficient liquids with you is therefore essential and that means you need to have a good bottle or mug handy. With dehydration being one of the main causes of poor performance on the golf course, a good water bottle can be one of the most important and best golf accessories to put into your bag. Getting the best golf drinks bottle could help you to stay hydrated, fresh and on top of your game.

Drinks bottles come in all shapes and sizes, as do mugs, so there is plenty to look out for if you're considering buying a new vessel for yourself or as a gift for someone else. We've listed below a selection of some of the best golf drinks bottles and mugs available right now. Alternatively, if you're after something a little stronger, take a look at some of the best golf hip flasks and best golf drinks coolers too.

Best Golf Drinks Bottles And Mugs

Best golf drinks bottles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOfjV_0dPdVgaT00

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Fuel Jug Chug Drinks Bottle

Versatile sports waterbottle Secure cap Doesn't carry the most liquid

Nike is one of the most reliable sports brands in the world and this stylish bottle tops this list as one of the best currently on the market. It carries 900ml water, which is more than enough to get you through approximately 12 to 13 holes of golf. Along with that, it comes with a reliable and secure twist-off cap which, if secured properly, won't undo in your bag. It also comes with a neat handle which can be attached to a clip on the outside of your bag for quick access. It is one of the coolest-looking bottles on this list and is available for less than $20!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qadAI_0dPdVgaT00

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade Mens TM20 Stainless Steel Vacuum Sport Drinks Bottle

Good insulation Lightweight Only carries one pint of liquid

This stainless steel and polyester drinks bottle has a screw top and excellent insulation that will keep liquid cool or hot for your entire round. It’s lightweight and will fit into any golf bag drinks holder. It only holds one pint of liquid so might not be enough on the very hottest days, but it’s ideal for most of the season and is excellent for keeping coffee or tea warm on the cooler days.

It’s a good-looking drinks bottle with a TaylorMade logo on the side and a silver and black finish. Also if you are a fan of the brand be sure to have a read of our TaylorMade gear guides - such as the best TaylorMade drivers , or best TaylorMade irons .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZFGa_0dPdVgaT00

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

XIXIKO Sport Golf Ball Portable Thermos Cup

Good insulation Quality manufacturing Some might find golf themed graphics a little too much

This drinks holder acts either as a thermos or as a cooler. It will keep liquid hot above 45℃ for 10 hours and will keep drinks cool for an impressive amount of time too. That’s down to the two layers – the inner being stainless steel and the outer being the insulation layer with a vacuum between them.

There’s a leakproof bottle cap and straw design and it also comes with a cup. The bottle contains 600ml of liquid and is ideal for golf as well as other activities like hiking, camping or even when driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7o5m_0dPdVgaT00

Hydro Flask Lightweight Golf Drinks Bottle

Keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold Lots of designs to choose from A bit on the pricey side

The Hydro Flask Lightweight drinks bottle is one of the best on the market right now. It will keep hot drinks hot for 12 hours, and chilled drinks cold for 24 hours, there are few thermos available just now with similar insulating qualities and such a low weight.

It comes with a flexible carrying handle and an extra-wide mouth which makes it much easier to drink from. For those carrying their clubs, this lightweight offering is a great option. Combine it with one of the best lightweight golf bags for a lightweight and versatile set-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMXU3_0dPdVgaT00

Camelbak Podium Drinks Bottle

Durable Good value No thermal qualities

The Camelbak Podium is a classic drinks bottle. A favorite with cyclists, it’s also perfect for drinks on the golf course. The interior of the bottle is treated so that the plastic doesn’t taint the taste. It’s easy to fill with ice and water and it has a self-sealing valve to prevent spills.

It fits perfectly in a golf bag drinks holder and is extremely lightweight. It’s durable, can go through the dishwasher and it comes in myriad color options. Basically, for everyday use, this one is tough to beat.

Best golf mugs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Xvrw_0dPdVgaT00

Very Tea The Golf Father Golf Mug

Amusing design Sturdy Not suitable for travel

There are plenty of great golf-inspired mugs on the market but this is one of our favorites. Not only does it make you chuckle but the artwork is also clear and the colors vibrant.

It’s a basic ceramic mug but it’s dishwasher and microwave friendly and it’s quite simply a solid Durham-style mug… This would be the perfect present for any Al Pacino fan, but why not take a look at our best golf gifts guide for more of the best golf gift ideas on the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvekW_0dPdVgaT00

Yeti Rambler Golf Mug

Great insulation Sturdy grip Expensive for a mug

This is one of the most high-tech mugs that money can buy. It’s stainless steel, insulated with a superb big grip so you can get your hand through even wearing gloves or golf mitts. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip and its duracoat cover means it won’t scratch or peel. It’s one of the most popular mugs on the market for camping but it’s great for golf too. Particularly on those cold days on the course when you need something to warm you up,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Buv8d_0dPdVgaT00

Duke Gifts Keep Calm and Play Golf Mug

Insulated Leakproof lid Somewhat overused slogan!

Yes, ok, we’ve all heard this enough times – but slogans aside – this is an excellent travel mug that’s great for golf, driving or just when you’re out and about. Stainless steel and insulated, it holds 400ml of liquid – enough for the most voracious tea drinker.

The leakproof lid is pretty stable and you can swivel it for the drinking holes. It’ll keep liquid hot or cold for a good amount of time and it’s built to last well. A good way to wrap up our rundown of the best golf drinks bottles and mugs.

How we test golf equipment

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. Product reviews on golf accessories are carried out by all members of the Golf Monthly team. All of our writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases while conveying the pros and cons of each item eloquently. Getting into specifics, we test golf accessories outdoors on premium golf courses to get a thorough understanding on what design features each accessory offers.

Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews, so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more about our methodology, see our guide on how Golf Monthly tests products .

What to consider when buying drinks bottles or mugs

Golf mugs and drinks bottles are some of the most important accessories to have in your golf bag. Hydration is key on the course. A dehydrated golfer loses focus, loses power and will generally score higher than one who doesn't stay hydrated. For that reason, you need to have a good golf drinks bottle with you on the course to help ensure you stay well hydrated. Here are three things we recommend looking out for when picking up your next bottle or mug.

1. Insulation

Many modern bottles and mugs are insulated and come with a protective metal layer that keeps the liquid inside of them hot or cold, depending on what you're drinking. We've all played golf on a hot day and on a cold day and know how good it can be to glug down an ice-cold bottle of water or sup on a warm cup of coffee. For that reason, we recommend always keeping an eye out to pick up an insulated water bottle.

2. Weight

It's also wise to pick a light bottle. Picking one that's too heavy can unnecessarily weigh your bag down and cause more unwanted strain on your shoulders. For that reason, it makes sense to pick a bottle that is lighter than most and can slot into your bag easily.

3. Volume

The volume of your bottle and mug is critical to the type that you end up buying. If you buy a bottle that is too small in volume, you run the risk of drinking all your water even before you reach the 9th hole. Sometimes it's best to go for the larger option to give you enough water for your entire round.

4. The lid

Whether you're going for a sip-top bottle or a closed cap portable coffee mug, it is important to buy a bottle or mug that has a fastenable and reliable lid that will not leak in your bag.

While drinks bottles and mugs are one of the most important accessories you should carry in your golf bag, you should also take a look at our guides on the best sunscreen for golfers , best golf umbrellas and our guide on the best golf sunglasses .

FAQs

Do golf courses allow you to take your own drinks on the course?

Yes, most golf courses will allow you to take your own soft drinks onto the course. You will need to check with your club about taking alcoholic drinks onto the course though before you play.

What do pro golfers eat and drink on the course?

Professional golfers have been known to eat and drink a variety of foods during tournaments. A lot of players are regularly seen eating foods like apples and bananas, while nuts and trail mix have always been a favourite among golfers. Energy drinks and isotonic drinks are also a staple among many golfers, while many just drink plain water.

What are the best drinks for golf?

Many would argue that isotonic drinks, like Lucozade and Gatorade, are great for golfers as they help to keep you hydrated. In colder weather, some players like to bring hot chocolate or coffee with them for a warming energy boost on the course. It all depends on what works best for you.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Classic Tequila Sunrise Recipe

If you are of a certain age, or have parents of a certain age, or have listened to any amount of classic radio in your life, then there's a good chance that you can't see the words "tequila sunrise" without hearing the lyrics to the Eagles 70s hit. Of course, the tequila sunrise cocktail also feels like a blast from the past in some ways, yet it still remains a popular cocktail today, especially for fans of sweet drinks.
DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Frog Eye Salad

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This delicious frog eye salad is creamy, fluffy, and filled with pineapple, mandarin oranges, and marshmallows. It is perfect for bringing to any gathering or potluck. Trust me when I say this will fly off the table!
UTAH STATE
The Daily South

Why Southerners Will Always Love a Dump Cake

A dump cake is a silly name for a terrific dessert. As the name implies, all we must do to make one is to strategically dump (sprinkle or spoon, actually) a dry cake mix and a few other convenience products into a baking pan and pop it in the oven. There's nothing dumpy about that idea, or the finished product, which resembles a tender cakey cobbler.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Grill Asparagus

Asparagus is one of Ree Drummond's favorite vegetables whether it's sautéed, oven-roasted, or even made in the air fryer. But if you haven't tried grilled asparagus, then get ready to have a new favorite among your vegetable side dishes. Quick, easy, and made with ingredients that are likely already on hand, this versatile vegetable dish is perfect with grilled steak, chicken, and fish.
RECIPES
House Digest

Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?

Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
LIFESTYLE
SELF

The 11 Best Foundations, Concealers, and Primers of 2022

Perhaps you prefer a minimalist makeup routine. Or maybe you have a go-to five-step look. There’s a chance you can contour with your eyes closed, or that you’re still not sure where you’re supposed to put highlighter. No matter your makeup M.O., finding the right base products is the, um, foundation, for putting your best face forward.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Equipment#Taylormade Golf#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Food Drink#Beverages#Nike
butterwithasideofbread.com

VANILLA PUDDING BANANA BREAD

Vanilla Pudding Banana Bread made with ripe bananas and vanilla pudding! The pudding adds so much moisture and flavor to this delicious banana bread recipe. Banana bread recipes are always a hit with family and friends because they’re simple, versatile, and incredibly delicious. This vanilla pudding banana bread recipe is one of the yummiest ways to eat ripe bananas. And I love how simple and easy this quick bread recipe is to make!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
RECIPES
Family Proof

Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking

These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Buttermilk Pie Recipe

For some people, a stack of fluffy, syrup-adorned pancakes might be the first thing that comes to mind when they think of buttermilk. But this tangy, yogurt-ish dairy product has so many more uses than that — you can whip up some homemade biscuits, craft some Bobby Flay-approved fried chicken, or if you have powdered buttermilk, add it to salad dressings for some extra creaminess.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

Yes, You Can Buy Good Wine for Cheap. Here's What to Look For

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. To be clear, there are cheap wines, and there are value wines. Cheap wines are those that may only set you back a few bucks, but whose quality is… well… questionable. Value wines, on the other hand, can have a wide range of prices, from genuinely inexpensive to kinda pricey, but that over-deliver at whatever price they are. Cara Patricia is a sommelier and co-owner of San Francisco's DecantSF and shared some value wine-buying tips over email recently. "If (the price) seems too good to be true, it is," she said. "Wine can be cheap, but it has a cost."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Kitchn

Cheesy Eggplant Casserole

If you like eggplant Parmesan, then this eggplant casserole is a must-try and a fun switch-up from the expected. The layers of herbed ricotta cheese; quick homemade marinara; meaty yet super-creamy and tender eggplant; and a gooey, cheesy top live up to the iconic dish but also stand alone as a unique, tasty side or main. Roasting the eggplant rounds in the oven first with olive oil rather than frying them lightens up the casserole and lets you work on making the other layers of the casserole at the same time. Cut the casserole into big pieces and serve as a vegetarian main or portion it out smaller and serve as a side dish.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried Nigella’s Linguine with Crab and It’s Pure Perfection

I’ve learned a ton from food writer and TV cooking personality Nigella Lawson: How to make the best vegan chocolate cake, why you should never leave the house without a tube of your go-to condiment and a tin of flaky salt in the bag, and why “mee-cro-wavé” is actually the best, if not correct, way to pronounce microwave. Most importantly, though, Nigella has chiefly educated me (and the world) on the importance of eating for pure, shameless joy.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Quick Baileys Tiramisu (15-Minute Recipe)

This easy Baileys tiramisu is ideal indulgent dessert for sharing with family and friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it, plus at least 6 hours (or preferably overnight) chilling. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. 500 grams mascarpone. 50 grams caster sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or...
FOOD & DRINKS
Digital Trends

Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

Walmart, a reliable source of offers on kitchen appliances like Ninja Foodi deals, KitchenAid deals, and Instant Pot deals, is currently hosting a massive clearance sale on air fryers, so if you don’t own one yet, now’s probably the best time to buy. Air fryers are finding their way into more kitchens because these cooking devices prepare fried food that’s healthier due to little to no oil being used. They come with a wide range of prices, but shoppers are still always on the lookout for to enjoy savings when buying them, whether they’re going for basic air fryers or advanced models with all the bells and whistles.
LIFESTYLE
Health Digest

Is It Bad To Eat Almonds At Night?

If you're looking for a snack that will help you sleep better at night, almonds may be a good option. Almonds are a source of tryptophan, which is a precursor to the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin (via Healthline). Melatonin is what helps to regulate our sleep-wake cycles, and getting enough of it can help us fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer. Your body produces melatonin naturally, but eating foods that help produce more of the hormone can make it easier for you to fall asleep at night.
NUTRITION
Vice

Leo Personality Traits

Leo season spans July 22 through August 22, 2022 this year, and you may be wondering: what are Leos like? It can be easier to spot a Leo than any other sign. Leo is ruled by the sun, and like the center of the solar system, they can be quite attention grabbing! Leos are famous for their hair—on their head, or on their face. They might be decked out in jewelry, gold especially.
ASTRONOMY
hunker.com

Easy No-Sew Method to Hemming Curtains

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!). Finding store-bought curtains that are the perfect length for your space can be tricky. Of course, there's always the option of getting custom-made curtains, but that's generally an expensive endeavor. A more affordable alternative is to buy curtains that are longer than you need, and hem them yourself. This way, you can get a completely tailored look with control over whether you want them to graze the floor, pool slightly, or hang just above the floor. The best part? You can hem curtains ​without​ sewing — plus, this easy no-sew method doesn't even require you to take down your curtains.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

81
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy