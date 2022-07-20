Best Golf Drinks Bottles And Mugs 2022

Best Golf Drinks Bottles And Mugs

When out on the golf course, it’s important that you stay hydrated and energized. Taking sufficient liquids with you is therefore essential and that means you need to have a good bottle or mug handy. With dehydration being one of the main causes of poor performance on the golf course, a good water bottle can be one of the most important and best golf accessories to put into your bag. Getting the best golf drinks bottle could help you to stay hydrated, fresh and on top of your game.

Drinks bottles come in all shapes and sizes, as do mugs, so there is plenty to look out for if you're considering buying a new vessel for yourself or as a gift for someone else. We've listed below a selection of some of the best golf drinks bottles and mugs available right now. Alternatively, if you're after something a little stronger, take a look at some of the best golf hip flasks and best golf drinks coolers too.

Best golf drinks bottles

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Fuel Jug Chug Drinks Bottle

Versatile sports waterbottle Secure cap Doesn't carry the most liquid

Nike is one of the most reliable sports brands in the world and this stylish bottle tops this list as one of the best currently on the market. It carries 900ml water, which is more than enough to get you through approximately 12 to 13 holes of golf. Along with that, it comes with a reliable and secure twist-off cap which, if secured properly, won't undo in your bag. It also comes with a neat handle which can be attached to a clip on the outside of your bag for quick access. It is one of the coolest-looking bottles on this list and is available for less than $20!

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade Mens TM20 Stainless Steel Vacuum Sport Drinks Bottle

Good insulation Lightweight Only carries one pint of liquid

This stainless steel and polyester drinks bottle has a screw top and excellent insulation that will keep liquid cool or hot for your entire round. It’s lightweight and will fit into any golf bag drinks holder. It only holds one pint of liquid so might not be enough on the very hottest days, but it’s ideal for most of the season and is excellent for keeping coffee or tea warm on the cooler days.

It’s a good-looking drinks bottle with a TaylorMade logo on the side and a silver and black finish. Also if you are a fan of the brand be sure to have a read of our TaylorMade gear guides - such as the best TaylorMade drivers , or best TaylorMade irons .

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

XIXIKO Sport Golf Ball Portable Thermos Cup

Good insulation Quality manufacturing Some might find golf themed graphics a little too much

This drinks holder acts either as a thermos or as a cooler. It will keep liquid hot above 45℃ for 10 hours and will keep drinks cool for an impressive amount of time too. That’s down to the two layers – the inner being stainless steel and the outer being the insulation layer with a vacuum between them.

There’s a leakproof bottle cap and straw design and it also comes with a cup. The bottle contains 600ml of liquid and is ideal for golf as well as other activities like hiking, camping or even when driving.

Hydro Flask Lightweight Golf Drinks Bottle

Keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold Lots of designs to choose from A bit on the pricey side

The Hydro Flask Lightweight drinks bottle is one of the best on the market right now. It will keep hot drinks hot for 12 hours, and chilled drinks cold for 24 hours, there are few thermos available just now with similar insulating qualities and such a low weight.

It comes with a flexible carrying handle and an extra-wide mouth which makes it much easier to drink from. For those carrying their clubs, this lightweight offering is a great option. Combine it with one of the best lightweight golf bags for a lightweight and versatile set-up.

Camelbak Podium Drinks Bottle

Durable Good value No thermal qualities

The Camelbak Podium is a classic drinks bottle. A favorite with cyclists, it’s also perfect for drinks on the golf course. The interior of the bottle is treated so that the plastic doesn’t taint the taste. It’s easy to fill with ice and water and it has a self-sealing valve to prevent spills.

It fits perfectly in a golf bag drinks holder and is extremely lightweight. It’s durable, can go through the dishwasher and it comes in myriad color options. Basically, for everyday use, this one is tough to beat.

Best golf mugs

Very Tea The Golf Father Golf Mug

Amusing design Sturdy Not suitable for travel

There are plenty of great golf-inspired mugs on the market but this is one of our favorites. Not only does it make you chuckle but the artwork is also clear and the colors vibrant.

It’s a basic ceramic mug but it’s dishwasher and microwave friendly and it’s quite simply a solid Durham-style mug… This would be the perfect present for any Al Pacino fan, but why not take a look at our best golf gifts guide for more of the best golf gift ideas on the market.

Yeti Rambler Golf Mug

Great insulation Sturdy grip Expensive for a mug

This is one of the most high-tech mugs that money can buy. It’s stainless steel, insulated with a superb big grip so you can get your hand through even wearing gloves or golf mitts. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip and its duracoat cover means it won’t scratch or peel. It’s one of the most popular mugs on the market for camping but it’s great for golf too. Particularly on those cold days on the course when you need something to warm you up,

Duke Gifts Keep Calm and Play Golf Mug

Insulated Leakproof lid Somewhat overused slogan!

Yes, ok, we’ve all heard this enough times – but slogans aside – this is an excellent travel mug that’s great for golf, driving or just when you’re out and about. Stainless steel and insulated, it holds 400ml of liquid – enough for the most voracious tea drinker.

The leakproof lid is pretty stable and you can swivel it for the drinking holes. It’ll keep liquid hot or cold for a good amount of time and it’s built to last well. A good way to wrap up our rundown of the best golf drinks bottles and mugs.

How we test golf equipment

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. Product reviews on golf accessories are carried out by all members of the Golf Monthly team. All of our writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases while conveying the pros and cons of each item eloquently. Getting into specifics, we test golf accessories outdoors on premium golf courses to get a thorough understanding on what design features each accessory offers.

Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews, so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more about our methodology, see our guide on how Golf Monthly tests products .

What to consider when buying drinks bottles or mugs

Golf mugs and drinks bottles are some of the most important accessories to have in your golf bag. Hydration is key on the course. A dehydrated golfer loses focus, loses power and will generally score higher than one who doesn't stay hydrated. For that reason, you need to have a good golf drinks bottle with you on the course to help ensure you stay well hydrated. Here are three things we recommend looking out for when picking up your next bottle or mug.

1. Insulation

Many modern bottles and mugs are insulated and come with a protective metal layer that keeps the liquid inside of them hot or cold, depending on what you're drinking. We've all played golf on a hot day and on a cold day and know how good it can be to glug down an ice-cold bottle of water or sup on a warm cup of coffee. For that reason, we recommend always keeping an eye out to pick up an insulated water bottle.

2. Weight

It's also wise to pick a light bottle. Picking one that's too heavy can unnecessarily weigh your bag down and cause more unwanted strain on your shoulders. For that reason, it makes sense to pick a bottle that is lighter than most and can slot into your bag easily.

3. Volume

The volume of your bottle and mug is critical to the type that you end up buying. If you buy a bottle that is too small in volume, you run the risk of drinking all your water even before you reach the 9th hole. Sometimes it's best to go for the larger option to give you enough water for your entire round.

4. The lid

Whether you're going for a sip-top bottle or a closed cap portable coffee mug, it is important to buy a bottle or mug that has a fastenable and reliable lid that will not leak in your bag.

While drinks bottles and mugs are one of the most important accessories you should carry in your golf bag, you should also take a look at our guides on the best sunscreen for golfers , best golf umbrellas and our guide on the best golf sunglasses .

FAQs

Do golf courses allow you to take your own drinks on the course?

Yes, most golf courses will allow you to take your own soft drinks onto the course. You will need to check with your club about taking alcoholic drinks onto the course though before you play.

What do pro golfers eat and drink on the course?

Professional golfers have been known to eat and drink a variety of foods during tournaments. A lot of players are regularly seen eating foods like apples and bananas, while nuts and trail mix have always been a favourite among golfers. Energy drinks and isotonic drinks are also a staple among many golfers, while many just drink plain water.

What are the best drinks for golf?

Many would argue that isotonic drinks, like Lucozade and Gatorade, are great for golfers as they help to keep you hydrated. In colder weather, some players like to bring hot chocolate or coffee with them for a warming energy boost on the course. It all depends on what works best for you.

