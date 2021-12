Rivian Automotive Inc., the Irvine, California-headquartered e-vehicle startup which had shelved the world’s largest-ever IPO last month, had reported a third-quarter net loss of $1.2 billion on Thursday, sending its shares as much as 9.0 per cent lower in after-market trading, however, the Ford-backed EV start-up told that it had been brewing off an option to build its second US assembling plant in Georgia, suggesting a sagacious move as a planned $5 billion Georgia plant in effect would help Rivian reach its quarterly delivery targets.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO