Dominion Energy is awarding $500,000 in scholarships to 60 students in 2022 through the company’s Educational Equity Scholarship Program. The program supports underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area by providing funding for expenses related to undergraduate higher education. The goal of the program is to help reduce the financial hurdle many underrepresented students face, thus allowing scholarship recipients greater access to post-secondary education and additional opportunities to propel their futures. This is the second year of the six-year, $10 million initiative.

